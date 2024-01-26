Is Delicious in Dungeon an action-adventure anime? Series' genres, explored

Delicious in Dungeon is one of the hottest anime series right now, and it has the entire anime and manga community’s attention. It is because the show deviated from the usual isekai route and found a way to blend comedy seamlessly with action-heavy scenes. This has led to the fanbase asking a question about the anime series: Is Delicious in Dungeon an action-adventure anime?

Technically, yes, Delicious in Dungeon is an action-adventure anime with a mix of fantasy and comedy as well. The series was originally a manga title that was written and illustrated by Ryoko Kui. The anime adaptation was announced in August 2022 and finally aired in January 2024.

Delicious in Dungeon: Genre of the anime series

Laios and his guild members as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon is a series that falls under the categories of fantasy, action-adventure, and comedy. The first assumption that most people make is that it would be something similar to the Konosuba series. However, that is not the case.

In the aforementioned title, comedy drives the show while the overarching story takes a backseat. Delicious in Dungeon is different in the sense that the overarching story drives the series.

Comedy is certainly one of the most important elements. However, it merely acts as a tool to give fans relief from the action that takes place. Furthermore, this show has a good balance of comedy and exploration of certain darker themes.

Senshi the dwarf, as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Trigger)

One observation that a manga reader would make is that this series very thoroughly follows Chekov’s gun principle. This particular dramatic principle dictates that all the elements shown in the plot have specific functions and, in some way, contribute to the overall plot.

Therefore, one will not have unnecessary elements that don’t add any value to the story. Furthermore, the series appears to be quite comedy-focused at first because of the overall atmosphere and mood. It is caused by an illusion of low stakes. However, as the series progresses, the stakes only continue to get higher, and the comedic elements tend to take a backseat with time.

Plot of the series in brief

The Golden Kingdom was sunk underground by a deranged magician, and the King offered all treasures to anyone who could defeat the perpetrator. Laios, the leader of a guild, loses a good chunk of his party to an attack by a dragon. The dragon also devours his sister, Falin.

Naturally, he resolves to save his sister and decides to enter the dungeon where the dragon resides. He and the remaining guild members who have embarked on this journey have lost all supplies. They resolve to eat the meat of all the monsters they defeat in the dungeon. Thus began their journey into the dungeon, and only time will tell whether or not Laios can save Falin from the dragon.

