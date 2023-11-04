Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 confirmed with a trailer and key visual 

On Saturday, November 4, season 5 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? was announced at the 10th-anniversary event for the franchise. The news was announced alongside the release of a promotional video, key visual, and logo for the upcoming season of the smash-hit fantasy anime series.

The roughly 90-second-long trailer for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 primarily focuses on protagonist Bell Cranel and his relationships with other characters. The trailer appears to be narrated by someone who has been watching him throughout his adventures, eventually revealed to be Syr Flova, who admits they love Bell.

The key visual for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 features a character standing in a field of flowers with their back turned to the visual’s viewpoint. A caption on the left side apparently reads, “I want my wish to come true.” It is presumed that this is a new character for the anime series that will be revealed in the upcoming season.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 finally announced after more than a year of waiting

As mentioned above, the announcement of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 came alongside the release of a trailer, key visual, and logo for the season.

While both the trailer and key visuals paint a very mysterious picture of the series, they are enthralling in spite of, or more likely due to, this air of mystery. Unfortunately, this mysterious tone seems to be affecting information on the season as well, with no other significant information shared at this time.

That being said, the timing of the announcement and the release of a trailer and key visual suggest the series will air sometime in 2024, pending any major production delays. To be more exact, a summer or fall 2024 release date is most likely considering the current timing of this initial information.

However, these are just estimates, with no official or even rumored information on the season’s release date available at the time of this article’s writing.

The first season of the anime, which aired in April 2015, had 13 episodes, while the second season premiered over four years later, in July 2019, running for 12 episodes. It was quickly followed up by the third season in October 2020, after a delay from its initial release date of July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19 on production.

Finally, the fourth season premiered in Japan in July 2022, airing for 11 episodes. HIDIVE streamed each of these first four seasons of the series, with Crunchyroll also streaming the anime before suddenly removing it in March 2022.

In addition to these seasons and the coming Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5, the franchise also includes two OVAs, a film, and a spinoff television anime series.

