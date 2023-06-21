KonoSuba season 3 reveals new official key visual

About over a year ago, one of the most highly anticipated anime series continuations, KonoSuba season 3 was announced. Widely regarded as one of the funniest and best in the isekai genre, the series has garnered a massive following after the release of its first two seasons and Megumin-centric spinoff series.

While KonoSuba season 3 was announced roughly this time last year, fans were left with sparse information on the series' continuation, getting a key visual and essentially nothing else. The most significant news that was announced at the time was a shift in animation studios from Studio DEEN to Studio Drive.

However, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the highly anticipated third season of the series received a new key visual, and a confirmed release window. While fans have already been waiting for over six years for the series' third season, it seems that they'll have to wait just a little longer before Kazuma and his crew return to the small screen.

KonoSuba season 3 to release in 2024

Per the latest KonoSuba season 3 visual released, the anime series is set to return sometime in 2024, with Studio Drive set to animate the title.

The key visual that surfaced online features the protagonist group consisting of Aqua, Megumin, Darkness, and Kazuma. An excited and enthusiastic Aqua and Megumin are seen leading the group across a picturesque field, while a worried Darkness chases behind and calls out to them. Kazuma brings up the rear with an exacerbated yet joyous look on his face.

Previously confirmed information about KonoSuba season 3 includes Takaomi Kanasaki serving as the chief director once again. Yujiro Abe is directing the series, while Makoto Uezu is once again in charge of the series composition. Koichi Kikuta returns as the character designer. Returning cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, and Ai Kayano as Darkness.

The mainline series' first season premiered in January 2016, and the second released a year later in January 2017. Both were made available internationally on Crunchyroll as they aired in Japan. The Legend of Crimson anime film for the franchise opened in Japan in August 2019, and was released in theaters in the United States in November 2019. A Megumin-centric spinoff was released as part of the Spring 2023 anime season.

The series focuses on the central protagonist Kazuma. Aqua offers him a chance to reincarnate after dying in a traffic accident. She allows him to take any one thing he chooses with him, prompting him to choose Aqua herself. The two are then transported to a new world, adjusting to their new lives and eventually meeting and hiring sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes