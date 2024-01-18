Delicious in Dungeon episode 3: Laios eats living armor

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 aired on January 18, 2024, and delves deeper into the mechanics of their world while also revealing the actual thought put behind the ecology of the dungeon monsters. The anime is currently listed for 24 total episodes and is a Netflix exclusive.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 mainly focuses on Laios and the party's encounter with an entire party of Living Armor while also revealing the actual peculiarity of Laios' monster-eating desires. The anime is being animated by Studio Trigger, the animators of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Delicious in Dungeon episode 3.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 highlights

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3

In Delicious in Dungeon episode 3, the party, led by Laios, embarks on a dungeon exploration. As they descend a long staircase toward the third floor, Laios realizes that the decorative crossguard on his sword is missing.

Prompted by his companions Chilchuck and Marcille, Laios recounts a traumatic experience with Living Armor from his past adventures. Despite being beheaded, one Living Armor managed to kill Laios, leading to his initial fear of armor suits. The group encounters Living Armor in a room, exhibiting unusually aggressive behavior. Observing their protectiveness, Laios deduces that they guard something important.

In an attempt to distract the monsters, the party initiates a plan, with Laios chosen to infiltrate the guarded room. Facing a more formidable Living Armor inside, Laios' sword breaks during the confrontation. As he fights back, he notices an egg case attached to the armor, prompting a revelation that Living Armor is a colony of organisms.

Meanwhile, the rest of the party contends with the other dungeon monsters in the adjacent room. Laios, during his battle, theorizes that the Living Armor is a living creature with a soft-bodied organism controlling the armor's movements. Exploiting its weakness, he defeats the creature, revealing its true nature. Returning to the party, Laios brings them to witness the dissected Living Armor, astonishing Marcille.

Intrigued by the idea of eating the Living Armor, Laios consults Senshi, but Marcille and Chilchuck vehemently object. Undeterred, Senshi expresses interest in the culinary experiment. Senshi dissects the creatures, incorporating various cooking methods like boiling, stir-frying, and grilling.

The party tastes the cooked Living Armor, each experiencing unique flavors. Laios, enthralled by the discovery, retains the Living Armor sword, unaware of the hidden antennae emerging from the hilt.

As the group cleans up after their meal, Laios reflects on his initial fear of Living Armor and how they are, in fact, weak and flavorful. Chilchuck suggests taking a defeated Living Armor's sword as a replacement for Laios' broken one.

The party proceeds with their dungeon exploration, oblivious to the unexpected addition to their ranks. Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 not only delves into the fascinating ecology of Living Armor but also introduces a culinary exploration element, adding depth to the characters and their relationships in this unique fantasy setting.

Final thoughts

As Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 concludes with the group unaware of the unexpected addition to their party, fans eagerly anticipate episode 4 of the anime on January 25, 2024.

Promising to unravel more about Senshi's peculiar habits and introduce his friends, the early episodes will focus on character introductions, setting the stage for the forthcoming plot.