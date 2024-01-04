Delicious in Dungeon anime reveals episode count

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, the much-awaited Delicious in Dungeon anime revealed that its first season will have 24 episodes in total. As per the announcement on the official website of the anime and manga series, the DVD and Blu-ray disc formats of Delicious in Dungeon will have all 24 episodes. The episodes will be split into a total of 4 boxes, each containing 6 episodes.

Written and illustrated by Ryoko Kui, the Delicious in Dungeon manga series, which the anime has adapted, was serialized in February 2014. It completed its run in September 2023. Enterbrain’s popular Seinen manga magazine, Harta, serialized the manga. Let’s take a look at the streaming details for the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Delicious in Dungeon.

Delicious in Dungeon: Release date, where to watch, and plot of the series

Release date and where to watch

Delicious in Dungeon episode 1 is scheduled to release on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Fans residing in Japan will be able to watch the latest episodes on Tokyo MX, among other local television networks. International audiences can watch the latest episodes of the anime series on Netflix.

The streaming giant bagged exclusive streaming rights to this series. Netflix will simulcast the latest episodes with English subtitles. Furthermore, it is important to note that the aforementioned platform will not stream the episodes for free. Fans will have to avail of their paid services to access the latest episodes.

Plot of the anime series in brief

Laois and his party members taking rest inside the dungeon (Image via Studio Trigger)

A maniacal magician decided to sink the Golden Kingdom into the ground and succeeded in doing so. However, the King managed to make it out alive and made a deal with the people around him. He promised to give away all the riches and treasure to the person who would defeat the magician who caused the harm. The offer was heard by everyone, including guild members in and around the area, who capitalized on this opportunity of a lifetime.

The narrative introduces us to Laois, the leader of a guild, who lost his entire party to a powerful dragon. The dragon also managed to take his sister, Falin, away. Laois is determined to save Falin, and he enters the dungeon.

Inside the dungeon, he cooks and consumes the meat of other monsters that reside there. With the help of Senshi, a dwarf who is interested in cooking monster meat, Laois and his new-found party members embark on a treacherous gastronomical journey to find the mysterious Golden Kingdom and rescue Falin.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.