Damien Haas and Emily Rudd join Delicious in Dungeon English voice cast

With the release of the Delicious in Dungeon anime and its English dub on Netflix on Thursday, January 4, 2024, fans finally learned who would comprise the English dub voice cast. While the casts for the other dub languages of Indonesian, Tai, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, Spanish (Spain), French, German, Italian, Arabic, and Hindi were also of concern, there was particular focus on the English dub’s cast.

That information is finally known, with castings of particular interest being One Piece Live Action’s Emily Rudd and Smosh and Fire Emblem’s Damien Haas in starring roles. While Haas has forayed into the world of anime voice acting previously, her Delicious in Dungeon anime appearance notably marks Rudd’s first credited work as a voice actor, let alone her first starring role in the profession.

The Delicious in Dungeon anime premiered worldwide on Netflix on Thursday, January 4, 2024, with new dubbed and subbed episodes of the series set to air on the platform every Thursday. The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Ryoko Kui’s original manga series of the same name.

Delicious in Dungeon anime English dub includes One Piece Live Action star, Smosh cast member, and more

As mentioned above, Damien Haas and Emily Rudd serve as the more intriguing members of the Delicious in Dungeon anime’s English dubbed cast, playing Laios and Marcille, respectively. Starring alongside the pair is Casey Mongillo as Chilchuck, and SungWon Cho as Senshi. Also starring in the dub are Lisa Reimold as Falin, Marin Miller as Namari, Mick Lauer as Shuro, Amber Lee Connors as Adventurer, and Todd Herbkorn as the narrator.

The starring Japanese language cast includes Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, Hiroshi Naka as Senshi, Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, and Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille. Yoshihiro Miyajima is directing the series at Studio Trigger. Kimiko Ueno is overseeing the series scripts, while Naoki Takeda is designing the characters. Yasunori Mitsuka is composing the music for the series.

BUMP OF CHICKEN performs the Delicious in Dungeon anime’s opening theme song “Sleep Walking Orchestra,” while Ryoku Oushoku Shakai performs the ending theme song “Party!!.” Studio Trigger previously collaborated with the franchise to produce a 30-second animated commercial for the manga’s eighth volume in September 2019. Yen Press licenses the manga, and describes it as follows:

“What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon, where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

