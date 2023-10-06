CD Projekt Red hints at more Cyberpunk anime content from Edgerunners' Studio Trigger

Thursday, October 5, 2023, saw game development studio CJ Projekt Red hint at plans to further collaborate with Studio Trigger, who recently made the smash-hit Cyberpunk anime. Entitled Edgerunners, the anime series was released as a Netflix original and met with an incredibly warm reception from both fans of the game and pure anime fans alike.

The Cyberpunk anime series was based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, which was initially released in December 2020 to generally mixed reviews from critics and players alike. However, as time went on, much of the issues with the game were fixed in post-release updates and patches, which helped improve opinion of the game slowly but surely.

The Cyberpunk anime series also helped improve reception of the game, as well as convincing many whose first exposure was via the anime to give the original video game a try. With the mutually beneficial relationship between the two iterations of the franchise well established, it’s understandable why CD Projekt Red is interested in making further anime projects.

Additional Cyberpunk anime projects seemingly teased but not set to be Edgerunners season 2

The latest news on additional Cyberpunk anime series came during an investor presentation on Thursday. During the presentation, chief commercial officer Michał Nowakowski said that there are major plans in place to expand the franchise beyond 2077’s sequel, Project Orion. Included in these plans is a live-action project based on the game, which is currently in its early developmental stages.

Nowakowski elaborated that the success of Edgerunners is what drove this desire to continue expanding, but added that there are no plans in place for a second season of the show. However, he did add that he “personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime” at some point in the future. Nowakowski cited the “very good feedback” received from the Edgerunners anime series as a reason for this desire.

Likewise, CD Projekt Red previously emphasized that there are no plans to and never were any plans to continue the project, rather than shutting down a second season outright. It was also said that future anime projects could be a second season of the series or something completely different. This was due to Edgerunners initially being planned as a standalone project, likely due to questions around how successful the series could be.

In any case, it’s clear that the game development studio has major plans to continue expanding and developing their franchise beyond the video game medium. While this could result in additional Cyberpunk anime series, there’s also the chance that Edgerunners could eventually prove to be the lone wolf in that regard.

