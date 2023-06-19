One Piece live-action: Every Easter egg you missed

With the arrival of Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event earlier this weekend, fans saw the first trailer and official release date for the highly anticipated One Piece live-action trailer premiere. With the series set to be released on Thursday, August 31, 2023, fans are counting down the days so they can finally stream the series.

With the release date still roughly six weeks away at the time of this article’s writing, fans certainly have a lot of waiting to do. Thankfully, with the release of the One Piece live-action trailer also comes the opportunity to deep dive into it, dissecting every frame to see what can be picked out.

Hilariously, the series’ official Twitter account even started such a thread, retweeting the original trailer post and asking people what Easter eggs they could find for themselves in the trailer. Unsurprisingly, the series’ fandom showed out in full force, highlighting the most exciting teases they could find within the latest promotional video for the One Piece live-action series.

One Piece live-action trailer is filled with encouraging Easter eggs, buoying fans’ faith in the adaptation

The biggest Easter eggs, explored

As the official Twitter account for the One Piece live-action series points out, one of the most prominent Easter eggs is the appearance of Koby. Koby’s character can be briefly seen on the right side of the screen as Luffy stretches out his hand for a Gum-Gum Pistol attack, roughly 65 seconds into the trailer.

One of the other biggest Easter eggs fans are pointing out is how some of the outfits the Straw Hats are seen wearing in the trailer are seemingly inspired by the manga’s official artwork. Luffy’s and Usopp’s outfits in the trailer are the most prominent example of this, seemingly being inspired by author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s official color-spread artwork for the manga.

Fans also, unsurprisingly, noticed Shanks in the One Piece live-action confronting the Lord of the Coast Sea King at roughly 40 seconds into the trailer. This Sea King is the one responsible for biting off Shanks’ arm, which happens after Shanks rescues a young Luffy from drowning. Luffy needed rescuing due to having already consumed his Devil Fruit by this point, making him incapable of swimming in the sea.

There are also some interesting villainous cameos present in the trailer, seemingly to the effect of bringing to life villains who didn’t appear or play prominent roles in the mainline series. The previous Mr. 7 of Crocodile’s Baroque Works organization can be seen fighting Zoro. Canonically, this character died while fighting Zoro after trying to recruit him into the organization.

Captain Gally, a character who appeared in the Romance Dawn predecessor to the One Piece series, can also be seen in the One Piece live-action trailer. Based on what can be seen of him, it appears that he will appear during the Baratie arc and will be attacked by a character that many fans believe is Lieutenant Ironfist Fullbody. While Fullbody does canonically appear during the Baratie arc, Gally does not, possibly hinting at the series’ first major rewrite.

Finally, fans have seen Luffy's barrel in the scene where Alvida's ship initially appears, which serves as the final major Easter Egg. Despite its relative insignificance in light of what has been discussed thus far, this discovery is heartening because it demonstrates that the adaptation is being true even to minor points.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

