One Piece fans think "Koby is fate's apology to Garp", and it's spot on

One Piece chapter 1080 was released today, Monday, April 10, 2023. In this chapter, we see Koby escaping from Hachinosu Island as SWORD members engage in a fight against the Blackbeard Pirates. Garp joins in on the action as well, using his Galaxy Impact punch to cause massive destruction.

The reason for Garp traveling to Hachinosu Island has been to rescue his beloved protege Koby from the grasp of Blackbeard. The relationship between the two and their entwined fate has led to a fan analysis going viral on Reddit, which states that "Koby is fate's apology to Garp".

"Koby is fate's apology to Garp" is the general sentiment among One Piece fans right now

In One Piece, we see strangers building bonds that are even stronger than blood relations. Luffy has created many such bonds, even going as far as declaring war against the World Government, taking part in the Marineford War, etc for their sake. This is a trait other characters share as well, putting everything on the line for their loved ones.

However, Garp had to choose duty over family during the Marineford War and had to endure the death of Ace at the hands of Admiral Akainu. He had to be forcefully held down by his friend Sengoku to stop him from retaliating. Luffy was trained by him to become a marine, and yet he also chose to be a pirate instead.

This meant that both Ace and Luffy's fate was set to be different than what Garp had come to expect. Thus, getting to train and nurture Koby seems like fate giving him another chance. Koby was a nobody destined to die in obscurity, but through a twist of fate, he met Luffy, who helped him join the marines.

Koby rose through the ranks and became the Hero of the Marines, which is exactly what Garp wanted Ace and Luffy to achieve. However, if Luffy became the marine Garp wanted, he wouldn't be able to rescue Koby from Alvida. Thus, it seems like fate is balancing the scales in return for Ace and Luffy becoming pirates, one thing that Garp detests and actively fights against.

This is why Garp has been so proactive in trying to save Koby, going as far as traveling to Hachinosu Island with no significant backup. He joined the fight as well, unleashing his Advanced Conqueror's Haki punch known as Galaxy Impact. It's rare to see Garp get angry in One Piece, but capturing his fated successor is something that is sure to piss him off, despite his easy-going personality.

Thus, the fan analysis on Reddit is 100% spot on as Koby really is fate giving Garp another chance after making him suffer the disappointment of Ace and Luffy becoming pirates. Putting this into perspective, it's pretty easy to understand why Garp would go to any length to save Koby and how much his protege means to him.

