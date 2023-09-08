Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 delayed to 2024 from late this year

On Friday, September 8, 2023, Kadokawa announced that Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 would be delayed from its original 2023 release window to 2024. The series was originally slated to air sometime this year, presumably in the mid-to-late fall 2023 window, considering the timing of this delay announcement.

Kadokawa provided no specific reason for why Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 was delayed, but it did announce that it will re-air the first season on BS11 in October. The first season originally premiered in October 2020, with Funimation streaming the anime as it aired in Japan with both original Japanese audio and an English dub version.

Unfortunately, no narrower release window for Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 has been given at the time of writing. However, considering how relatively last minute the delay is compared to when the season was originally set to premiere, fans can likely anticipate the season to premiere in early 2024.

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 delayed due to unspecified reasons

With the news of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 delay, fans of the series are now unsure what to expect quality-wise from the adaptation. While Kadokawa did not cite a specific reason for why the series was to be delayed, it almost certainly stems from production issues to at least some degree.

While production issues can encompass a number of different aspects of the series’ creation process, a natural conclusion to jump to is animation quality issues. However, this can also refer to problems with dialogue recording, files being completely lost rather than being low-quality, or even the series’ musical score not being up to par.

In any case, whatever is causing the delay appears to be a substantial enough problem that the production committee for the series has pushed back the release window indefinitely. While 2024 is technically a definitive release window, it practically says to fans that the issues are great enough to cast doubt on exactly when the series will be ready for release.

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Kei Sazane and illustrator Ao Nekonabe’s light novel. The light novels were originally launched in Japan in May 2017, with a manga adaptation being launched by illustrator Okama in Hakusensha’s Young Animal magazine in May 2018.

Shin Oonuma and Mirai Minato both directed the first season at SILVER LINK. Kento Shimoyama was in charge of the series scripts. Kaori Sato was credited as both the character designer and the chief animation director for the season.

