Black Butler season 4 episode 1: Phantomhive joins Weston College as the P4 are introduced

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 premiered on April 13, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. The episode saw Phantomhive join Weston College to investigate a particular case. At the same time, the episode introduced the four prefects of Weston College.

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 covered chapters 67 and 68 from Yana Taboso's original Japanese manga series and brought to life the iconic moments. Undoubtedly, CloverWorks Studios has done a fabulous job in terms of animation and storyboarding the episode.

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 highlights: Phantomhive arrives at Weston College to investigate a puzzling case

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 begins with a scene from the near future, where Ciel Phantomhive agrees to abide by the laws of Weston College. Following the opening theme, the episode returns to the present and shows Ciel arriving at the most prestigious college in England, Weston.

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 describes Weston as a school established on the bank of the River Thames. It's a prestigious public school where the children of the nobles study. From its solemn gothic chapel, four-story dorms, and vast outfield, the establishment has everything one could desire.

Moreover, Ciel reveals in Black Butler season 4 episode 1 that Weston College is an all-male boarding school that offers only sophisticated education through strict discipline and an individualized curriculum.

The Prefects, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

After lavishing praise on the institution, Ciel feels he needs to keep his focus. Yet, as soon as he steps on the lawn, he notices several students suspiciously looking at him. Suddenly, four gentlemen, who are referred to as "P4," arrive.

Ciel feels he will probably get rebuked. Instead, a blonde-haired gentleman calmly fixes his tie and tells him to be careful about his steps next time. They also ask his name and realize he's the new student the headmaster informed them about.

After they leave, Ciel meets a student named McMillan. He tells him that he's lucky to be gotten away for walking on the lawn. When Ciel asks the boy about those four men, he reveals they are called P4, or the four prefects.

Ciel with a Prefect, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 explains that Weston College has four houses, each having one captain. Edgard Redmond, the blonde-haired man wearing the red waistcoat, is the prefect of the Scarlet Fox house, where the students of the noble status board.

Herman Greenhill, the robust man with the green waistcoat, is the captain or prefect of the Green Lion house, where students who are brilliant in martial arts and sports board.

Similarly, the one with the blue waistcoat is Lawrence Bluewer, the prefect of the Sapphire Owl house, where meritorious students board. The final prefect is Gregory Violet, the captain of the Violet Wolf house, where students of the arts dwell.

Ciel Phantomhive learns about the various customs of Weston College

After meeting the P4 at the premises, Ciel Phantomhive enters the hall with McMillan. Suddenly, he hears a call from a bespectacled upper-classman at the door. Black Butler season 4 episode 1 reveals that the last person to arrive at his call gets to do the chores for the upperclassmen.

Since Ciel was the last student to gather, he had to polish the prefects' shoes. The bespectacled student also tells the boy that once he's done, they will hold a welcome party for him.

Ciel Phantomhive's welcome party at the Sapphire Owl House turns disastrous as he gets tossed in the air. However, his butler, Sebastian Michaelis, disguised as the housemaster for Sapphire Owl, comes to his rescue.

Ciel, as seen at the headmaster's office in Black Butler season 4 episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

Following that, Ciel gets summoned to the Headmaster's office. Since the headmaster is busy, the vice headmaster of Weston College informs Ciel that he has to abide by the school's rules and regulations.

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 then repeats the opening scene, where Ciel Phantomhive agrees to abide by the school's rules. Before leaving, he asks whether he can meet the headmaster.

However, the P4 reveals that, due to his busy schedule, only they may see him. In other words, Ciel realizes that the headmaster is practically the school's monarch. The following day, he learns from McMillan about the concept of Drudges.

The Weston College, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

According to Black Butler season 4 episode 1, there's a tradition at Weston College where each junior boy serves a specific senior student they are assigned to after the breakfast hours. Ciel realizes that it's almost akin to playing their butler.

The episode further reveals that even the prefects have their Drudges. Clayton, the bespectacled upperclassman who held Ciel's welcome ceremony, is the Drudge of Lawrence Bluewer.

After learning about the Drudges, Ciel asks McMillan whether he knows about Derrick, the son of Duke Clemens. Suddenly, Ciel notices that several students are glaring at him. McMillan quietly informs him that it's forbidden to talk about the students from other houses, given how the houses are always competitive.

McMillan, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Yet he tells Ciel that, for some reason, the headmaster transferred Derrick Arden from the Scarlet Fox to the Violet Wolf house. Later, Clayton meets Ciel and assigns him the duty of cleaning everything in the dining hall. Thankfully, Sebastian carries out the task for him.

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 then shows Ciel going to the Violet Wolf House's premises to inquire about Derrick. However, students boarding the house firmly tell him that he cannot stroll around in other houses. They pelt stones at him, which prompts Ciel to leave.

Clayton and Ciel, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

After returning to his dorm, Ciel feels that he must curry favor with the P4 to learn about the school's mysteries. The next day, Clayton showers Ciel with praises for perfectly cleaning the dining hall.

Suddenly, the boy remembers that Clayton is the drudge of a P4. As such, if he could get onto his good side, he would eventually get closer to the Prefects.

The truth about Weston College is revealed

Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

During the final segments of Black Butler season 4 episode 1, fans see a scene from the past where Ciel Phantomvile reads a letter. According to the letter's content, Derrick, the son of Duke Clemens, who studies at Weston College, has ceased contact with his family.

If it were only him, they could pass it off as him having a rebel phase. Other students have also not returned home. As such, the Queen wants Ciel to investigate the matter. Black Butler season 4 episode 1 ends with the boy asking his butler, Sebastian Michaelis, to aid him in this mission.

