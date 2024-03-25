Black Butler season 4: Everything to know about the Public School Arc

Anime fans are in for a treat with the announcement of Black Butler Season 4, also known as the Public School Arc. This season will continue exploring the stories of Ciel Phantomhive and his demon butler, Sebastian, as they solve mysteries and deal with the supernatural in Victorian London for the Queen.

Black Butler Season 4 will play out at Britain's posh Weston College, and it's looking like it'll be packed with action and mystery as Ciel and Sebastian start a new case.

Black Butler season 4: What’s new in the Public School Arc

Ciel and Sebastian's New Adventure (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Black Butler season 4 announcement came as a breath of fresh air to fans who have been waiting since the anime expo 2023, where a key visual and a teaser were first revealed. Additional details were provided at the Aniplex Fest in 2023, confirming the adaptation of the Public School Arc from the manga. It's officially set to begin airing on April 13, 2024.

Fans can watch the episodes broadcast on TOKYO MX and other stations every Saturday from 23:30 starting April 13, 2024. Moreover, the series will be available on Crunchyroll approximately one to two hours after airing in Japan. Details regarding the release of the English dub will follow soon.

What to Expect

The Public School Arc promises to deliver a mix of mystery and action as it takes viewers to Weston College, Britain's most prestigious public school. Ciel and Sebastian dive into an investigation revolving around a mysterious incident involving Derrick, a relative of Ciel who attends Weston School. The plot thickens as this season introduces the College Prefects from each house, adding more layers to the complex narrative.

Key characters and plot twists to anticipate in Black Butler season 4

Mysteries of Weston College in Black Butler Season 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In 19th century Britain, Sebastian Michaelis was not just a butler but also a demon bound by contract to serve the esteemed Phantomhive family. The 13-year-old head of the family, Ciel Phantomhive, assigns him tasks within the manor and in London's underbelly as the Queen's watchdog.

Black Butler season 4, known as the Public School Arc, sets the duo off on a new adventure exploring the unknown depths of Weston College, Britain's most prestigious public school.

The prestigious Weston College is highly regarded as the institute where sons of noblemen get their education – Ciel’s father was once a student here. However, Ciel’s entry to the school is not merely for studying. His purpose there is far from ordinary, reflecting his unusual life marked by personal tragedy and heavy duties far beyond his tender age.

The new season will air in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Ciel is sent to Weston College to investigate the sudden and inexplicable disappearance of a fifth-year student named Derek, the son of Queen Victoria's cousin, Duke Clemens. The mysterious case takes a grim turn when it is revealed that Derek was once a passenger on the ill-fated Campania cruise ship, overrun by the undead, a nightmare scenario Ciel previously encountered.

Throughout his investigation, Ciel has to navigate the complex structure of the independent school, free from government affiliation. Standing in his way are four school prefects, the Prefect Four (P4) - Edgar Redmond, Lawrence Bluewer, Herman Greenhill, and Gregory Violet. They uphold the school's stringent regulations and traditions, adding layers of obstacles to Ciel's mission. With solid support from his demon butler, Sebastian, nothing is holding Ciel back.

The upcoming season will impress fans with its blend of mystery and action, interesting new characters, and the deepening bond between Ciel and Sebastian in the elite school's hidden world. Fans can expect more suspense, dark humor, and intrigue. Whether you're new to this series, Black Butler season 4 is a must-watch.