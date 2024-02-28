Did Naruto forgive Obito for his crimes? Explored

Obito Uchiha is one of the best-written characters in Naruto and the anime media in general. Masashi Kishimoto, the author of this series, introduced him as a fun, playful child who only wanted to enjoy the good things in life.

But he was met with misfortune because of an unexpected accident and died, only for his teammates. After he died, he was saved by Madara. Obito insisted on leaving because he didn't want his friends to think that he died. To his demise as soon as he reached them, Rin was being stabbed by Kakashi to death. This put an emotional toll on him, and he decided to wage war on this world for Rin.

Naruto's parents died because he released the Nine-tails, which led to the former suffering his whole life. Throughout the series, he continuously tried to get in the way of Naruto until the Fourth Great Ninja War, when he joined the protagonist's side. During this war, he also sacrificed himself for everything he had done, but did the protagonist forgive him for his crimes before he died?

Discovering whether Naruto forgave Obito for his crimes or not

Obito Uchiha was part of Team Minato alongside Kakashi Hatake and Rin Nohara. Obito had feelings for Rin but was shy to convey them to her, fearing rejection. During the Third Great Ninja War, on a mission, Obito was crushed under rocks.

Kakashi and Rin tried to get him out of there, but it was all in vain. But as other rocks started falling, Minato appeared to save Rin and Kakashi. After a while, Obito woke up inside a cave with an old man sitting before him. The old man told him that he saved him from dying and that he was Madara Uchiha, the Uchiha Ghost.

Madara lets him in on his plan to allow Obito to live by his name until he gets reborn later. Obito didn't like anything he said and decided to go outside to meet up with his teammates. But because he had a weak body, it took him some time to leave. As he was about to leave, Madara told him that he would definitely return.

As soon as he reached his teammates, he witnessed Rin being stabbed by Kakashi. As he hadn't expected such a spectacle in his wildest dreams. this affected him mentally. After Kakashi left, Obito went berserk and returned to Madara. He accepted his deal to live as Madara Uchiha and later declared the Fourth Great Ninja War.

When Naruto was about to be born, and Kushina's seal was weakened because her baby needed to be delivered, Obito took this chance to invade the Hidden Leaf Village.

He released the Nine-Tails onto the village, and the latter wreaked havoc. To stop him, Minato sealed half of the Nine-tails beast inside Kushina and the other half in his newborn Naruto.

As he was doing so, Naruto was attacked by the Nine-tails, but Kushina and Minato came in their way to stop him and died. Obito later left after witnessing this, and the protagonist's responsibility was left to the Third Hokage.

Later on, as the Fourth Great Ninja War was in the making, Obito crossed the protagonist's path several times to warn him not to stop this war. But Naruto remained resilient and never listened to him.

Unfortunately, the Fourth Great Ninja War was declared, and Obito discovered that Madara only used him. So, he decided to join Naruto's side and later died while protecting the protagonist from Kaguya Otsutsuki. This was his redemption for killing so many people during the war.

So, the question of whether Naruto forgave Obito for all sins cannot be answered because there wasn't any dialogue exchange between these characters regarding this in the series. When Nagato killed so many people during the Pain arc, he was forgiven by the protagonist before he revived everyone.

In Obito's case, the protagonist didn't forgive him for involving so many people in his selfish desire to change the world on his own. But he could have forgiven him for his sins, just like Nagato, because Naruto's rule of life was to end the cycle of hatred whenever possible. He later called Obito 'cool,' which the protagonist could never have called someone he had held a grudge against.

