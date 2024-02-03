Naruto: Is Obito Uchiha the son of Madara Uchiha? Their relationship explained

Obito Uchiha and Madara Uchiha are two of the fan-favorite characters from the anime series Naruto. Both of them died during the Fourth Great Ninja War. The former died while protecting Naruto and Sasuke while the latter died because he tried to reach a power that was too high for a human being to achieve.

Fans have wondered if the two were related more than just normal acquaintances since they were both the culprits behind the Fourth Ninja War. Obito has had deep respect for Madara since the Ninja War started showing that these two share a bond of trust. Obito was also responsible for reviving Madara in the Fourth Ninja War.

Fans have also wondered if the two of them can be termed as brothers since they were members of the powerful Uchiha clan.

Explaining the relationship between Obito and Madara from Naruto

Madara and Obito did not share a father-son relationship and were acquaintances who wanted to take revenge on this world. Both Madara and Obito faced betrayal from the world and wanted to take it out in their own way.

As Obito strived for redemption after realizing he was wrong, Madara intervened and revived himself, showing Obito how he used him as a puppet from the start. This shows that despite them being acquaintances, one of them was betrayed by the other.

Rin (left) dying at the hands of Kakashi (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Madara's fight with Hashirama, he lost and went underground thus looking for a vessel to pass on his name to. One day, he found Obito whose body was half crushed.

After breaking his spirit by sending him after Kakashi and Rin and making him witness his best friend killing his first love, Madara embeds the seed of hatred inside him. Madara orders him to live under his name and until he is reborn, tells the world of the true horror of Madara's powers.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, after realizing that the way of hatred is always wrong, Obito decides to use his Rinnegan power 'The Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique.' He does so to bring everyone back to life who was killed during the war.

Obito being forced to revive Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unfortunately, the reincarnated form of Madara interferes with his plans and forces him to use this technique on him by using Black Zetsu as the person behind this move. After doing this, Madara reveals her true motive behind why he helped Obito from the very start.

As Madara was helpless after the defeat against Hashirama, he couldn't do much but look for a vessel to pass on his will to, until he gets reborn. With a helpless Obito in sight, Madara passed on his will to him and passed away.

After getting betrayed by Madara, Obito did everything he could to redeem himself. From taking a part of Madara's ten-tail chakra to weaken him, to sacrificing himself to save Naruto and Sasuke, Obito tried his best to undo the wrong things Madara, his evil acquaintance, made him do.

Final Thoughts

As Obito and Kakashi come in front of Kaguya to save Naruto and Sasuke, Obito uses his Kamui to save Kakashi and goes to the afterlife alone. Since the day he died in front of the world and started a new life as 'Madara Uchiha,' his life had been nothing but suffering.

According to fans, Obito wanted Rin to herself in the afterlife as he didn't get to spend much time with her when they were alive. So, he saved Kakashi for the second time from a possible death, thus passing away and leaving his hopes for a better world in the hands of Naruto Uzumaki.