Mission: Yozakura Family complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified May 11, 2024 22:00 GMT
Mission: Yozakura Family complete release date (Image via Silver Link)
The anime adaptation of Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga has garnered incredible reception since its premiere on April 7, 2024. Produced by Silver Link, the anime has infused action, comedy, and drama to narrate a gripping tale centered on the spies.

Even though only five episodes have been released so far, anime enthusiasts want to know the complete release schedule of this anime. According to the title's X account, Mission: Yozakura Family is slated for a consecutive two-cour run with 27 episodes. Follow this article to learn more about the anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Mission: Yozakura Family have?

Mission: Yozakura Family will release a total of 27 episodes this Spring 2024 session, according to the anime's DVD & Blu-ray release information. In other words, the spy-themed anime will broadcast its episodes in two consecutive cours.

As mentioned earlier, the eagerly anticipated anime adaptation debuted on Sunday, April 7, 2024, on TBS, MBS, and its affiliated channels in Japan at 5 PM JST. Since then, the series aired five episodes, with the sixth scheduled to be released on May 12, 2024.

The complete release schedule for Mission: Yozakura Family anime, according to the JST, PDT, BST, and IST timings, is mentioned below:

Episodes DateRelease Timings (JST/PDT/BST/IST)
1 (Released)April 7, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
2 (Released)April 14, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
3 (Released)April 21, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
4 (Released)April 28, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
5 (Released)May 5, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
6 May 12, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
7May 19, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
8May 26, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
9June 2, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
10June 9, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
11June 16, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
12June 23, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
13June 30, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
BreakBreakBreak
14July 14, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
15July 21, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
16July 28, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
17August 4, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
18August 11, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
19August 18, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
20August 25, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
21September 1, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
22September 8, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
23September 15, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
24September 22, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
25September 29, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
26October 6, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM
27October 13, 20245 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM

While the table above shows the anime's full release schedule, the dates and the timings mentioned can change according to the studio or staff's decision. However, no episode has been delayed from their original release schedule yet.

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family?

Taiyo, Mutsumi, and Futaba as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)
Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy watching the episodes of Mission: Yozakura Family on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated channels. Global fans don't have to worry because Disney+ has acquired the rights to stream this anime. However, fans from Asian regions are excluded from the Disney+ platform for this anime.

Apart from Disney+, Hulu can be an exclusive choice for US audiences to watch this series. However, they would require a monetary subscription to catch the episodes.

Besides these two platforms, fans belonging to Southeast regions can stream the show on iQIYI. Netflix is another streaming platform where fans from Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong can consider watching the anime.

Cast and staff for the anime

Kyoichiro Yozakura, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)
Mission: Yozakura Family features a fabulous cast and staff, with Mirai Minato at the helm (director) at Silver Link. He is also composing and supervising the scripts for the series. Osamu Sasaki and Kouji are composing the series music, while Mizuki Takahashi is credited as the chief animation director and character designer.

The anime also stars Reiji Kawashima as the voice actor for Taiyo Asano, while Kaede Hondo plays Mutsumi Yozakura's role. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voices Kengo and Goliath, while Katsuyuki Konishi features in the role of Kyoichiro Yozakura.

Other cast members include Akari Kito as Futaba, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao, Aoi Yuuki as Shion, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shinzo, Romi Park as Rin Fudo, Kouki Uchiyama as Sui Aoi, Daiki Hamano as Ouga, Maria Ise as Ayaka, and others.

The plot of the anime

youtube-cover

Based on Hitsuji Gondaira's manga series, Mission: Yozakura Family follows Taiyo Asano, a high school student, who succumbs to a trauma following the accidental death of his parents.

As such, he becomes afraid to connect with others, except his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura, with whom he can communicate freely.

Taiyo Asano, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)
However, through certain events, Taiyo discovers that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family. What's more, she is being harassed by her overprotective elder brother, Kyoichiro.

Taiyo learns about the Yozakura family's secrets and rules and about Mutsumi's condition. As such, he decides to take the drastic step of marrying her childhood friend. Thus, the anime shows a fine blend of comedy, action, and a lot of drama.

Archive

Episode 1: The Cherry Blossom Ring

Episode 2: The Yozakuras' Lifeline

Episode 3: Feelings

Episode 4: Kengo/Shinzo

Episode 5: Interrogation/Date

Episode 6: Bug (TBR)

Episode 7: Government Spies (TBR)

