Mission: Yozakura Family complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The anime adaptation of Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga has garnered incredible reception since its premiere on April 7, 2024. Produced by Silver Link, the anime has infused action, comedy, and drama to narrate a gripping tale centered on the spies.

Even though only five episodes have been released so far, anime enthusiasts want to know the complete release schedule of this anime. According to the title's X account, Mission: Yozakura Family is slated for a consecutive two-cour run with 27 episodes. Follow this article to learn more about the anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Mission: Yozakura Family have?

Mission: Yozakura Family will release a total of 27 episodes this Spring 2024 session, according to the anime's DVD & Blu-ray release information. In other words, the spy-themed anime will broadcast its episodes in two consecutive cours.

As mentioned earlier, the eagerly anticipated anime adaptation debuted on Sunday, April 7, 2024, on TBS, MBS, and its affiliated channels in Japan at 5 PM JST. Since then, the series aired five episodes, with the sixth scheduled to be released on May 12, 2024.

The complete release schedule for Mission: Yozakura Family anime, according to the JST, PDT, BST, and IST timings, is mentioned below:

Episodes Date Release Timings (JST/PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) April 7, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 2 (Released) April 14, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 3 (Released) April 21, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 4 (Released) April 28, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 5 (Released) May 5, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 6 May 12, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 7 May 19, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 8 May 26, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 9 June 2, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 10 June 9, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 11 June 16, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 12 June 23, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 13 June 30, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM Break Break Break 14 July 14, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 15 July 21, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 16 July 28, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 17 August 4, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 18 August 11, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 19 August 18, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 20 August 25, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 21 September 1, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 22 September 8, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 23 September 15, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 24 September 22, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 25 September 29, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 26 October 6, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM 27 October 13, 2024 5 PM/1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2 PM

While the table above shows the anime's full release schedule, the dates and the timings mentioned can change according to the studio or staff's decision. However, no episode has been delayed from their original release schedule yet.

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family?

Taiyo, Mutsumi, and Futaba as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy watching the episodes of Mission: Yozakura Family on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated channels. Global fans don't have to worry because Disney+ has acquired the rights to stream this anime. However, fans from Asian regions are excluded from the Disney+ platform for this anime.

Apart from Disney+, Hulu can be an exclusive choice for US audiences to watch this series. However, they would require a monetary subscription to catch the episodes.

Besides these two platforms, fans belonging to Southeast regions can stream the show on iQIYI. Netflix is another streaming platform where fans from Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong can consider watching the anime.

Cast and staff for the anime

Kyoichiro Yozakura, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family features a fabulous cast and staff, with Mirai Minato at the helm (director) at Silver Link. He is also composing and supervising the scripts for the series. Osamu Sasaki and Kouji are composing the series music, while Mizuki Takahashi is credited as the chief animation director and character designer.

The anime also stars Reiji Kawashima as the voice actor for Taiyo Asano, while Kaede Hondo plays Mutsumi Yozakura's role. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voices Kengo and Goliath, while Katsuyuki Konishi features in the role of Kyoichiro Yozakura.

Other cast members include Akari Kito as Futaba, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao, Aoi Yuuki as Shion, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shinzo, Romi Park as Rin Fudo, Kouki Uchiyama as Sui Aoi, Daiki Hamano as Ouga, Maria Ise as Ayaka, and others.

The plot of the anime

Based on Hitsuji Gondaira's manga series, Mission: Yozakura Family follows Taiyo Asano, a high school student, who succumbs to a trauma following the accidental death of his parents.

As such, he becomes afraid to connect with others, except his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura, with whom he can communicate freely.

Taiyo Asano, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

However, through certain events, Taiyo discovers that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family. What's more, she is being harassed by her overprotective elder brother, Kyoichiro.

Taiyo learns about the Yozakura family's secrets and rules and about Mutsumi's condition. As such, he decides to take the drastic step of marrying her childhood friend. Thus, the anime shows a fine blend of comedy, action, and a lot of drama.

