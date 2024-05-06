Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6 will be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan, according to the anime's website. After airing on local networks, the episode will be available worldwide on Disney+ and Hulu, with English subs.

In the previous episode of Mission: Yozakura Family, Taiyo Asano met Seiji Hotokeyama, a police officer and acquaintance of Kyoichiro, who covers up the Yozakura family's cases.

Moreover, he awakened a new ability and completed a mission assigned by Seiji. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited to see what happens in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6 release date and time

As per the anime's site, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 5 pm JST in Japan.

However, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available worldwide at the following times due to the differences in the simulcast timings:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 12 1:30 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, May 12 3:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 12 4:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, May 12 5:30 AM British Summer Time Sunday, May 12 9:30 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, May 12 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 12 2 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, May 12 4:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, May 12 6 PM

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6?

Taiyo and his childhood friend, Mutsumi, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

After airing on TBS, MBS and other networks in Japan, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6 will be available for streaming on the Disney+ platform in selected countries, except Asian regions.

Anime lovers from the US can exclusively watch the episode on Hulu. Other than Disney+ and Hulu, iQIYI is another option fans from Southeast Asian regions can consider. Netflix also streams the title in Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 recap

While walking down the sidewalk at night, Taiyo Asano confronts a mysterious police officer, who introduces himself as Seiji Hotokeyama.

He takes Asano to the police station and interrogates him about the latest case. Seiji speculates the boy belongs to an organization, so he presses him for his friends' names.

However, Taiyo doesn't give in. It's later revealed that Seiji Hotokeyama is an accomplice of Kyoichiro Yozakura. He covers up the Yozakura family's deeds in exchange for help on his own cases.

The whole interrogation was a trick to see whether or not Taiyo betrays his family, which he doesn't. Later at school, Taiyo appears fatigued from all the training. Suddenly, Kyoichiro arrives to take a class as a substitute teacher.

Seiji and Taiyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

The ace spy notices Taiyo dozing off, so he hurls a chalk at him, which he easily dodges. Following that, the episode shows a conversation among Taiyo, Mutsumi and Kyoichiro via Morse code.

The spy wants to see whether his brother-in-law can achieve a half-awake state. According to him, a spy must be vigilant even during sleep. Thus, he breaks a vial of sleeping gas in the class, which puts everyone to sleep except Mutsumi.

Seeing Taiyo in a drowsy state, he flings a chalk at him with full force. However, the boy moves in his sleep to evade the attack. Kyoichiro acknowledges that Taiyo Asano has reached the half-awake state.

Later at the Yozakura mansion, Taiyo reads a spy journal and finds out that there's a high divorce rate among spy couples because they can't give time to each other. He feels obliged to ask Mutsumi on a date.

Taiyo and Mutsumi, as seen together in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

However, Seiji calls him at that precise time and assigns a mission, where he has to secure illicit guns from a couple at an amusement park. Interestingly, Mutsumi accompanies the boy on this mission, but the operation becomes a dating opportunity for Taiyo and Mutsumi.

Finally, after a long hurdle, the red-haired protagonist locates the suspicious couple and completes his assignment. After that, he rides the Ferris Wheel with Mutsumi and gives her a rose. The episode ends with Mutsumi and Taiyo finally having a moment to themselves.

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6? (speculative)

Taiyo and Mutsumi, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

According to the preview at the end of the latest installment, MIssion: Yozakura Family episode 6 is titled Bug. The episode will introduce a new character, Ayaka, who will play a big role in the narrative.

She will transfer to Taiyo's class and set off interesting events. Aside from that, fans can expect Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6 to contain plenty of action.

