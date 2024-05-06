Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 5 will be releasing on May 11, 2024. The English dubbed version of this anime was announced by Crunchyroll on April 26, 2024. Currently, only episode 1 and 2 of the series is available in the dubbed version.

Episode 4 sees Ciel's continue his pursuit for answers, encountering resistance from both the Prefects and the student body. Despite hitting dead ends, Ciel's determination drives him to take drastic measures, setting the stage for cricket tournament and his eventual direct confrontation with the P4.

Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for the Black Butler: Public School arc.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 5 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Saturday, May 11, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season.

The anime will be available on Crunchyroll in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, shortly after the premiere. The release timings for different zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am, Saturday, May 11 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am, Saturday, May 11 British Summer Time 3:30 pm, Saturday, May 11 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, May 11 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm, Saturday, May 11 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Saturday, May 11 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am, Sunday, May 12

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 5 streaming details

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 5 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. Additionally, the episode will also be available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Oceania, and India for streaming. Apart from Crunchyroll, episode 4 can be streamed on Bilbili in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 4 recap

Ciel with the P4 as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

In Black Butler season 4 episode 4, Ciel Phantomhive, now the Drudge of a Prefect's Drudge, faces unwanted attention from his peers. Alongside his loyal butler, Sebastian, Ciel aims to unravel the mystery behind students severing ties with their families.

Despite their suspicions, they find no trace of these missing students on the school premises. Enslaved by strict rules, Ciel plans to inquire directly with the Prefects, including Gregory Violet, about Derrick Arden, a missing student rumored to be transferred to the Violet House.

At Swan Gazebo, Ciel learns about the annual cricket tournament, a century-old tradition. The event is not only about competition but also an occasion where outsiders are welcome. During a casual conversation, Ciel subtly probes about Derrick's whereabouts but faces resistance from Gregory Violet. However, he manages to pique the interest of the other Prefects.

Violet House as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Ciel presses for more information about Derrick, learning he was transferred due to his unique talents. Despite the Prefects' evasiveness, Ciel senses something grave being hidden. He refrains from pushing further to avoid arousing suspicion.

Despite questioning various students, Ciel finds no concrete answers about Derrick's talents. Sebastian conducts his own investigation, but neither he nor Ciel can uncover the reason behind Derrick's transfer.

In a bold move, Ciel decides to create a diversion by setting fire to the Violet Wolf's dormitory. Reciting school regulations, Sebastian calls for a roll call, hoping to flush out Derrick. The episode ends with Ciel and Sebastian awaiting Derrick's appearance amid the chaos.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 5: What to expect?

Black Butler: Public School arc episode 5 will mostly focus on uncovering the secret behind Derrick Arden's absence while also exploring the secret that the P4 are trying to hide.

The Derrick Arden plot will take a backseat since the episode will also focus on the cricket tournament.

