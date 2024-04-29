Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 will be released on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 5 pm JST on TBS, MBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan, according to the anime's official website. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available with English subtitles worldwide on Disney+ and Hulu for international audiences.

In the previous episode of Mission: Yozakura Family, Taiyo Asano became close to Mutsumi's elder brothers, Kengo and Shinzo. He played a game of tag with the former and rescued the latter on a mission. However, given how the episode ended on a tantalizing cliffhanger, fans cannot wait for Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 to drop.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 release date and time

As per the anime's official site, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 is slated to be released on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 5 pm JST in Japan.

However, due to the differences in simulcast timings, the English-subtitled episode will be available worldwide at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 5 1:30 am Central Standard Time Sunday, May 5 3:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 5 4:30 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, May 5 5:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, May 5 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Sunday, May 5 10:30 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 5 2 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, May 5 4:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, May 5 6 pm

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5?

Taiyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 will air on TBS, MBS, and other channels in Japan. After a 30-minute delay, fans from selected regions (excluding Asia) can stream the episode on the Disney+ platform.

Besides Disney+, fans from the US can exclusively watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 on Hulu. Other than these platforms, iQIYI is an option to consider for fans residing in Southeast Asia. Netflix also streams the anime in Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 4 recap

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 4, titled Kengo/Shinzo, begins with a funny scene, where Taiyo asks Mutsumi how to put on a woman's undergarment. He explains that he has been practicing his disguise skills. Kengo enters the room and tells Taiyo that he will teach him how to wear it.

Following the morning antics, Shinoz informs Taiyo that he's going on a mission to secure the original plate for counterfeit money. After that, we see Mutsumi and Taiyo walking to school together. Meanwhile, a baseball comes flying toward Taiyo, but he catches it nonchalantly.

During the lunch break, Mutsumi tells Taiyo that he probably hasn't noticed it yet, but he has been becoming superhuman, thanks to the Yozakura training. Some students have already given him the nickname "Ninja" since they cannot sense his presence.

Taiyo and Mutsumi, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

After school, Mutsumi has Taiyo help her with her administrative work. When she finds a file from Kengo missing, she goes to his room. However, instead of helping her, Kengo indulges in a game of tag. Mutsumi, with her sharp wit, sees through Kengo's disguise (he was disguised as Taiyo).

Later, the episode shows a moment where Kengo urges Taiyo not to be so formal with him since he's just a year older than him. Meanwhile, the Yozakura family's hotline rings. Shinzo informs Mutsumi that he has lost his weapon.

Shinzo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

According to the episode, even though Shinzo is a weapon expert, without them, he becomes a "wimp." Mutsumi asks Taiyo to help her big brother. Following that, the protagonist showcases the fruits of his training and easily takes down enemies to reach Shinzo's location.

He hands him some weapons, and he (Shinzo) becomes a different person altogether. Yet, while escaping, a shooter wounds Taiyo's leg. However, the protagonist throws a fork at Shinzo, which he uses as a weapon to pulverize the shooter.

Shinzo and Taiyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

They successfully escape the base, completing their mission. The episode ends with a scene, where a mysterious person interrogates the fallen guards about who hired them. When they don't answer, he eliminates one of them with a hammer. The man then checks his phone for his next "schedule," and the screen displays Taiyo's picture.

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5? (speculative)

The mysterious man at the end of the latest episode (Image via Silver Link)

Since the latest episode drastically changed the anime's pacing, there's a possibility that Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 will include elements from the previous chapters and focus on Taiyo's training.

At the same time, the episode may reveal the identity of the mysterious person who appeared at the end of the latest installment. In any case, fans can stay hyped for another action-packed episode next week.

