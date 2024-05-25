Black Butler season 4 episode 7: Ciel Phantomhive's brilliance repeats history for the Sapphire Owl against Green Lion

Black Butler season 4 episode 7, titled His Butler, Final Match, was released on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels in Japan. The episode saw Ciel Phantomhive's brilliance come to the fore, as he inspired an epic victory against the Green Lion at Weston College's legendary cricket tournament.

Not only did he script the spectacular victory, but the boy also brought unity among his Sapphire Owl house teammates and earned the acknowledgment of both Herman Greenhill and Lawrence Bluewer. Notably, Black Butler season 4 episode 7 covered chapters 78 to 80 from Yana Toboso's manga series.

Black Butler season 4 episode 7 highlights: Ciel Phantomhive's strategies give Sapphire Owl an edge

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Black Butler season 4 episode 7 begins with the Sapphire Owl House batting against the Green Lion bowlers. However, with Sebastian's absence, their orchestra trick fails. Ciel Phantomhive feels it's up to them to fight it out.

Meanwhile, Michaelis Sebastian runs toward Weston College's Headmaster to find the mysterious whereabouts of Derrick and other missing students. However, upon reaching the gallery, he doesn't see the man anymore.

Sebastian looks around for the Headmaster (Image via Cloverworks)

After close inspection, Sebastian finds him below the gallery, chatting with a few individuals. He cannot fathom how a person can move from one place to another in such a short time.

Back to the game, Black Butler season 4 episode 7 shows the batting of the Green Lion house. Ciel Phantomhive comes on to bowl. Even though his deliveries are weak, the batsmen fail to pick them up.

Sebastian and Ciel, as seen in Black Butler season 4 episode 7 (Image via Cloverworks)

The episode then delves into a short flashback, where Sebastian advises Ciel to invite Lau on the match day. He explains that Lau's presence in the gallery will work like a charm against the other team, isolated from the outside world.

Interestingly, Sebastian's plan works as each Green Lion house batter succumbs to playing a false shot after witnessing a group of cheerleader women surrounding an individual, who happens to be Lau.

Black Butler season 4 episode 7 even shows the Green team's captain, Herman Greenhill, perishing to the trick.

The Sapphire Owl set a target for the Green house

Lawrence Bluewer, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 4 episode 7 then switches to the Sapphire Owl's second innings, with Lawrence Bluewer coming out to bat. Interestingly, he holds the cricket bat in front of the stumps in a way that covers the wickets.

A flashback scene shows Ciel explaining to his teammates that they may get out against the Green Lions bowlers if they mindlessly swing their bat. Considering the bowlers will aim for the stumps, their best option is to set their bat as an impenetrable defense in front of the wicket.

When Lawrence asks how they can score the runs, Ciel explains to him that the Green Lion bowlers have incredible power. They will use their pace to maneuver the ball and take easy singles or twos. Ciel's plan works like a charm in Black Butler season 4 episode 7, as the Sapphire Owl posts a par total on the board.

Ciel and Lawrence Bluewer guide Sapphire Owl to a historic win

After posting a good total on board, the Sapphire Owl players turn up on the field to defend it. Ciel begins the first over, and bowls several bouncers, with a close field. Several Green Lion batters fall to the boy's plan.

Elsewhere in Black Butler season 4 episode 7, Michaelis Sebastian continues his chase. He's perplexed to find the man eluding his grasp. Suddenly, he notices the Headmaster on the stairs. Sebastian jumps to grab him from behind but only finds his clothes; the man vanishes into the thin air.

Michaelis Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

His suspicions about the elusive headmaster grow further. However, he decides to head back to the ground to see if the man returns there. Meanwhile, Black Butler season 4 episode 7 shows Ciel Phantomhive's trick working against the Green Lion batters.

He even deceives them with the balls that keep low. However, his devious ploys don't sit well with the crowd. The chant of "It's not cricket" reverberates through the stadium. At that moment, Herman Greenhill arrives at the ground and shouts at everyone to stop.

He acknowledges Ciel's resolve and points to his scarred hands. The Prefect realizes the boy has been working hard for the game. He also feels it's impressive for a boy, hailing from an unathletic background to go to such lengths to win a game.

Ciel and others, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Following that, Black Butler season 4 episode 7 returns to the match. Edward hits a six off Ciel's final delivery to ease the pressure.

However, Lawrence Bluewer bowls a peach delivery to get him out in the next over. He bowls the ball with an upward trajectory, which falls to the wicket like a hawk from the sky.

Yet, the same trick doesn't work on Herman Greenhill, who swings the bat down from overhead like a sword to deposit it out of the ground. Black Butler season 4 episode 7 then shows Ciel assuring his captain to bowl his best ball without any regrets.

Herman's bat injures Ciel (Image via Cloverworks)

Herman takes a similar stance to hit the next ball for a six, but his bat hits Ciel Phantomhive's head. The non-striker tries to run for a single, but Ciel's presence of mind allows him to throw the ball toward the stump to run the batsman out.

The umpire gives it out, and the Sapphire Owl wins. Black Butler season 4 episode 7 ends with the Sapphire Owl jubilantly celebrating their victory with Ciel Phantomhive.

