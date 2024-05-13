Who are the Four Prefects in Black Butler season 4? Explained

The Four Prefects in Black Butler season 4 is an influential group of student leaders in charge of upholding regulations and preserving order at Weston College, a famous university in Great Britain. Ciel Phantomhive must effectively navigate Weston College's severe segregation while winning the support of the Four Prefects for his investigation.

Ciel isn't going to school to pursue the typical academic goals. He's on a singular mission to look into the mysterious disappearances of students, including Derrick Arden, the son of Queen Victoria's cousin.

The Four Prefects and their houses in Black Butler season 4

Expand Tweet

The students at Weston College are grouped into houses that stand for distinct qualities, making it a stronghold of tradition and discipline. The Four Prefects are in charge of upholding the standards and maintaining order in their respective houses.

Ciel Phantomhive's investigation in Black Butler season 4 delves into the mysterious disappearances at the college and revolves around the Four Prefects, collectively referred to as the P4.

The following are the Four Prefects and their respective houses from Black Butler season 4:

Edgar Redmond (Scarlet Fox House)

Prefect Edgar Redmond fixing Ciel's tie as seen in episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

Prefect Edgar Redmond is in charge of the Scarlet Fox House, distinguished by its red color, home to students of the highest standard. His warm and inviting personality encourages others to follow the school's regulations. Edgar is self-assured in his appearance and quick to point out unsuitable clothing to others.

He displays leniency towards rules even though he is a member of the Scarlet Fox, which is evident in his interaction with Ciel in the first episode of Black Butler season 4. His easygoing nature, independence, and friendliness define his personality.

Herman Greenhill (Green Lion House)

Prefect Herman Greenhill, as seen in episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

Herman Greenhill is the Prefect of the Green Lion House, representing the athletic prowess of Weston College. His emphasis on sports and physical accomplishments, coupled with his ability to create a fair and competitive atmosphere in the house, are characteristics of his leadership.

Herman's high expectations for himself and his subordinates showcase his determination and commitment to success. He also wants them to speak with boldness and confidence. However, Herman exhibits a degree of trust in his subordinates despite his strict manner.

Also read: Black Butler season 4 episode 6 release date

Lawrence Bluewer (Sapphire Owl House)

Prefect Lawrence Bluewer, as seen in episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

The Sapphire Owl House is made of students who achieve academic excellence and is symbolized by the color blue. Prefect Lawrence Bluewer is a serious and committed individual passionate about academic success.

His ability to devise intricate plans and make accurate calculations demonstrates his analytical skill. Lawrence is proud to enforce rules and decorum, and he frequently corrects people who don't live up to his expectations.

Gregory Violet (Violet Wolf House)

Prefect Gregory Violet, as seen in episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

The Violet Wolf House is inhabited by innovative people and artists. Symbolized by the color violet, this house is led by Prefect Gregory Violet. His duties include fostering artistic ability and upholding an atmosphere that encourages expression. Gregory is a reserved person who enjoys being alone.

He shuns the sun and social gatherings, which demonstrates his introverted personality. Despite his reserved manner, he is a gifted artist who exhibits originality and proficiency.

Also read: Black Butler season 4: complete release schedule

Final thoughts

To sum up, the Four Prefects of Black Butler season 4 are more than just a group of leaders for the students. They are important characters in a story that delves into issues of authority, customs, and the quest for knowledge. Ciel has to win them over to succeed in learning the truth about the disappearances.

Their unique personas and roles at Weston College give the series' complex narrative a greater depth, which makes Black Butler season 4 an engaging continuation of the saga.

Related Links:

10 best anime like Black Butler

Everything to know about the Public School arc