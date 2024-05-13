Black Butler Season 4 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler Season 4 episode 6 will be released on May 18, 2024. The English dubbed version of this anime was announced by Crunchyroll on April 26, 2024. Currently, only the first three episodes of the series are available in the dubbed version.

Episode 5 follows Ciel as he investigates the missing students, aims to win the cricket tournament to meet the headmaster, and faces doubts about his house's chances. Elizabeth supports him, and a flashback reveals his father's past victory.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Black Butler season 4.

Black Butler Season 4 episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Black Butler Season 4 episode 6 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Saturday, May 18, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. The anime will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Crunchyroll, shortly after the premiere. The release timings for different zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am, Saturday, May 18 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am, Saturday, May 18 British Summer Time 3:30 pm, Saturday, May 18 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, May 18 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm, Saturday, May 18 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Saturday, May 18 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am, Sunday, May 19

Where to watch Black Butler season 4 episode 6?

Ciel Phantomhive as shown in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Black Butler Season 4 episode 6 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. Additionally, the episode will also be available with English subtitles in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Oceania, and India on Crunchyroll for streaming. Apart from Crunchyroll, the current episodes can be streamed on Bilbili in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

Black Butler Season 4 episode 5 recap

Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian as shown in the anime (Image vai Studio CloverWorks)

In Black Butler season 4 episode 5, Ciel Phantomhive tasks his butler, Michaelis Sebastian, to locate missing students, including Derrick Arden. Sebastian finds no trace of them in the Violet House, leading Ciel to consider contacting the headmaster. Despite resistance from the Purple House Prefect, the other houses' Prefects and Drudges help control the situation.

Ciel learns the headmaster will attend the Weston College's cricket tournament, inviting the Most Valuable Player to the Midnight Tea Party. Despite his doubts about his athletic abilities, Ciel discovers he's been selected, thanks to Sebastian's recommendation. He sees this as a chance to meet the headmaster and solve the mystery, hoping to win to secure an invitation.

Vincent Phantomhive, Ciel's father as shown in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

The day before the tournament, the opening ceremony takes place. Each house's representatives make grand entrances. Lawrence Bluewer's sisters take an interest in Ciel, who's already betrothed to Elizabeth Midford. Elizabeth assures Ciel of her support, though her brother doubts their house's chances.

Alexis Midford reveals that the Blue House had won the tournament before, lifting Ciel's spirits. Later in a flashback, it's revealed that Ciel's father, Vincent Phantomhive, led the Sapphire Owl house to victory.

Black Butler season 4 episode 6: What to expect?

Violet House as shown in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 4 episode 6 will commence the Cricket Tournament and reveal more about Ciel's father and how he led his house to victory. Although the current plot is progressing rather slowly, the new season has managed to pique the interest of many old fans.

The overarching plot hasn't progressed much and even the main antagonist hasn't been revealed. The next few episodes, however, will probably reveal the antagonist.

Related Links: