Black Butler season 4 episode 5: Ciel eyes the Weston College's cricket tournament as Vincent Phantomhive is introduced

Black Butler season 4 episode 5, titled His Butler, Gaining Admittance, was released on May 11, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11 and other local channels in Japan. In this episode, Ciel Phantomhive discovered that Derrick Arden and other missing students weren't at the Violet house.

Moreover, he also found out from McMillan that the ever-busy Headmaster would attend the prestigious Weston College's annual cricket tournament.

As such, he strove to get into the team to have a chance and meet him. Notably, Black Butler season 4 episode 5 covered chapters 74, and 16 pages of chapter 75 from Yana Toboso's manga series.

Black Butler season 4 episode 5 highlights: Ciel and Sebastian fail to detect Derrick in the Purple House

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Black Butler season 4 episode 5 kickoff with Ciel Phantomhive asking Michaelis Sebastian to locate Derrick Arden and others using his powers. The butler demonstrates his ocular strength to track the human souls inside the building.

One by one, every student of the Purple House comes out but not Derrick and the other missing students. Michaelis Sebastian reveals that he cannot detect any other human souls, except the ones who have already escaped.

Sebastian's powers, as seen in Black Butler season 4 episode 5 (Image via Cloverworks)

Ciel Phantomhive wonders whether Derrick and others weren't in the Purple House to begin with. Meanwhile, Black Butler season 4 episode 5 shows every Prefect and their Drudges controlling the situation.

Even though the Purple House's Prefect Gregory Violet doesn't like their interference, he's forced to comply. The drudges and normal students from the other three houses enter the Purple House's building to extinguish the fire.

Ciel Phantomhive learns about the headmaster attending the annual cricket tournament

McMillan and Ciel, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 4 episode 5 time-skips to a day, and shows Ciel Phantomhive chatting with McMillan and others.

He recollects the previous night's events and thinks that since Derrick and others aren't at the Purple House, his only option is to establish contact with the headmaster and figure out the mystery.

During a conversation with McMillan, Ciel discovers that the headmaster appears at Weston College's legendary annual cricket tournament. What's more, he invites the most valuable player to the Midnight Tea Party.

However, Black Butler season 4 episode 5 reveals the criteria for the most valuable player is solely dependent on the headmaster's whims. For example, he chose a player scoring the most runs on one occasion, while inviting another player for their heroics in some other year.

Ciel and Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Nevertheless, Ciel Phantomhive eyes the tournament to meet the headmaster, despite knowing that the chances of him being in the team are bleak because of his low aptitude for sports. However, Clayton tells him that he has been selected.

When Ciel enquires further, the Prefect's Drudge reveals Michaelis was the one who strongly recommended him. The boy learns that the Blue House has a streak of coming last in this cricket tournament.

As such, he feels that if he can make his house team victorious, the headmaster will surely invite him to the Midnight party.

The opening ceremony of the legendary tournament begins and Ciel discovers a shocking truth

Black Butler season 4 episode 5 moves forward to June 3, just a day before the tournament. The vice principal inaugurates the opening ceremony at the grand dining hall and calls forth the representatives of each house.

Herman Greenhill, Edgard Redmond, Lawrence Bluewer and Gregory Violet enter the stage in their characteristic fashion and enchant the crowd. Following their dramatic entry, the Prefects light the flame of Saint George to commence the event.

The reception begins and Lawrence Bluewer's sisters flock around him. They also take a liking to Ciel Phantomhive but learn that he is already betrothed. Interestingly, Elizabeth Midford, Ciel's fiance, arrives at the scene. She hugs him tightly and says that she will cheer for him.

Vincent Phantomhive, as seen in Black Butler season 4 episode 5 (Image via Cloverworks)

However, her brother, Edward feels the Blue House has no chance of victory because they always come last in the tournament.

At that moment, Alexis Midford, father of Edward and Elizabeth reveals the Blue House did win the tournament once a long time back, when he was a Prefect's Drudge.

Black Butler season 4 episode 5 ends on a flashback scene, which discloses that Ciel's father, Vincent Phantomhive, was the Prefect of the Sapphire Owl when the house won the cricket tournament for the first time.

