My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4: Mei Hatsume returns as Aizawa helps Aoyama overcome his fears

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4, titled The Story of How We All Became Heroes, aired on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. The latest episode shows Aoyama and his parents being taken into custody while the 1-A students pledge to stand by his side and help him redeem himself.

Aizawa devises a strategy to use Aoyama to lure out AFO and enter the final war. Mei Hatsume returns as Deku and Iida seek her help to repair their costumes. The episode concludes with Aizawa managing to uproot Aoyama’s fears as they begin preparing for the final war.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 sees Aoyama conquering his fears with Aizawa's help

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 opening events: Aizawa comes up with a plan to lure out AFO and redeem Aoyama

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 picks up where the previous episode left off – with Deku and the 1-A students encouraging Aoyama and devising a plan to enter the final war and lure AFO out using Aoyama as bait. Present Mic urges them to reconsider due to Aoyama’s criminal actions, but Iida and the other students stand by their friend, promising to help him.

Kirishima uses Deku’s dark hero phase as an example for Aoyama, stating that they’re ready to share the responsibility. Detective Tsukauchi insists on taking Aoyama and his family into custody for interrogation and their safety. Aizawa video calls, asking Deku about his plan to use Aoyama, and Deku admits he doesn’t have a concrete strategy yet.

Deku and the others pledge to defeat the villains (Image via Bones)

Aizawa, acknowledging his own responsibility for not catching this sooner, reassures Aoyama that he has no intention of expelling him. He reveals he has a plan but asks Detective Tsukauchi to cover Aoyama and his parents’ ears to ensure they can’t hear the details as a safety measure.

After learning of Aizawa’s plan, the higher-ups, including All Might, Principal Nezu, and Detective Tsukauchi, agree that it may work. They begin preparations to execute the plan, knowing they have only one week to ensure everything is ready.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4: Mei Hatsume returns as the heroes prepare for the final war

Mei Hatsume in this episode (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4, the narrative shifts to the police taking Aoyama and his parents while the 1-A students watch. Back at the dorms, the students prepare for the final war, pledging to defeat the villains. Deku and Iida head to the equipment room to fix their damaged gear. Before they can open the door, an explosion occurs, and Mei Hatsume appears, landing on Deku.

Iida asks Hatsume to repair their costumes since the agency’s work is halted. Deku shows her his tattered Mid-gauntlets, explaining they are prototypes with no replacements available. Hatsume says it's not possible to repair them due to the extent of the damage and lack of materials. When Iida inquires about his armor, she declines again.

Power Loader explains that Hatsume is assisting with the U.A. Barrier project. Hatsume provides Deku and Iida with new gear to support them for now, encouraging them, saying, “Let’s win this.”

In My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4, Deku and Iida join their classmates in search efforts led by Mt. Lady to locate the villains. The narrative shifts to the Kansai Region, where Fat Gum, Ryukyu, Nejjire, and Amajiki are saving civilians and preparing for the upcoming all-out war.

Class 1-A prepares to join the search (Image via Bones)

Meanwhile, at Central Hospital, All Might, Hawks, and the police force discuss their strategy following Aoyama’s capture. Endeavor and Best Jeanist are tasked with commanding the main force.

Their plan involves separating AFO and Shigaraki by at least 10 kilometers while isolating Dabi and the remaining villains to secure victory. To achieve this, they intend to lure out AFO using Aoyama, with All Might expressing his hope and belief in him.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 closing events: Aizawa helps Aoyama overcome his fears

Aoyama while talking with Aizawa (Image via Bones)

In the closing scenes of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4, All Might expresses his trust in Aizawa, who is tasked with convincing Aoyama. The test results confirm that Aoyama is not rigged. Recognizing the fear AFO instilled in Aoyama, Aizawa understands the need to uproot this fear so Aoyama can assist the heroes in the final war.

During their conversation, Aoyama reveals his fears to Aizawa, whose reassurances help him conquer them. With Aizawa's promise of protection and working together, Aoyama finally overcomes his fears. In the final scene, Shinso makes his appearance.

