My Hero Academia's most hated character becomes an overnight favorite after chapter 420

The latest chapter 420 of Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s celebrated series has sparked a fresh debate surrounding Mineta, My Hero Academia's most hated character. In a surprising turn of events, the closing page of the chapter features Mineta's return alongside other characters, igniting a wave of excitement and speculation among fans surrounding the circumstances of his comeback.

Previously despised for his depraved behavior and perverted tendencies, Mineta's unexpected appearance prompted a shift in fan sentiments overnight. Discussions about Mineta's return and its potential impact on the future plot have flooded social media platforms like X, with fans eagerly sharing their opinions and speculations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 420.

From scorned to adored: My Hero Academia's most hated character wins over fans following chapter 420

Expand Tweet

Minoru Mineta has once again stirred up controversy in the My Hero Academia fandom with his return in the latest manga chapter, 420. Renowned as My Hero Academia's most hated character, Mineta's reappearance has sparked widespread discussion among fans, transforming him from a figure of disdain to an unexpected fan favorite practically overnight.

In the closing pages of the chapter, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi brings back several characters into Deku's battle against All For One, who now holds complete command of Tomura Shigaraki's body. With Shigaraki's spiritual defeat, AFO seizes control and confronts Deku.

Mineta proving why he's considered My Hero Academia's most hated character (Image via studio Bones)

Amid this intense confrontation, Shota Aizawa makes a timely appearance, accompanied by several students from Class 1-A, including Mineta, Sero, Sato, Momo, Kaminari, and many others. Despite the students being on the brink of exhaustion after their clashes with the villains, Mineta's sudden reappearance has caught the fanbase most off-guard.

Rather than his past reputation as a shameless and perverted character, he is now being showered with praise for his bravery for standing by Deku, a beloved fellow classmate. This shift in fan sentiment seems to be overshadowing his previous infamous persona with lewd and disrespectful behavior.

Latest manga chapter divides fandom regarding My Hero Academia's most hated character, Minoru Mineta

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia manga’s latest chapter has sparked a whirlwind of debate among fans concerning Minoru Mineta. This polarizing character's reappearance has ignited a significant shift in fans' perceptions, with many taking to social media platforms like X to voice their opinions. An excited fan, @Aniwolf33, stated in their tweet:

“I don't care what y'all say about him but the fact that he's standing here probably on the verge of passing out is something to be admired. Plus he looks pretty cool here ngl ( the last time I gas up mineta I promise)”

The fan acknowledges the tiresome fights this scorned hero-in-training went through previously. Despite the exhaustion, he shows up to support Deku, admiring his courage.

“Mineta will defend Midoriya to the end.”

@terrenceray102 echoes this sentiment, expressing their trust in Mineta to stand by Deku until the end.

“yall shit on mineta BUT LOOK WHO STEPPED OUT FIRST AFTER AIZAWA”

Says @NUM1ALPHA in their tweet, pointing out that My Hero Academia's most hated character is the first to step up to save Deku after Aizawa sensei.

However, this debate has divided the fandom into two sections. While one group, as mentioned above, cheers on Mineta and his dedication, the other group remains skeptical of his character. Despite acknowledging his dedication to join the fight, they continue to judge him with disdain due to his controversial personality.

Some even go as far as wishing for him to become a casualty of the fight, as expressed by @amaranthdahlia.

“we need a class A casuality and mineta being there is perfect”

While another fan, @mariosp1ngas, suggests that Mineta would only contribute to the fight by further provoking AFO.

“The only thing Mineta can do is piss Afo off more”

Despite the mixed sentiments among fans, only time will reveal whether Horikoshi sensei's development of Mineta's character is sufficient to transform him into a fan favorite or if he will continue to remain My Hero Academia's most hated character.

Related links:

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers

My Hero Academia: Deku might never become a hero even after defeating Shigaraki

5 My Hero Academia fights every fan enjoys (& 5 that should've been cut from the series)