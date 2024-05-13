Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7 will be released on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated channels in Japan, according to the anime's official site. After its broadcast, the episode will be available for global audiences on Disney+ and Hulu, with English subs.

In the previous episode of Mission: Yozakura Family, Taiyo met his scary stalker, Ayaka Kirisaki, who confessed her love to him and revealed that she wanted to eliminate him. Besides that, the episode saw Taiyo play games with Shion. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7 to be released.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7 release date and time

As per the anime's official site and the original release schedule, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7 is planned to be released on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 5 pm JST in Japan.

However, the English-subtitled episode will be available worldwide at the following timings due to the differences in simulcast times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 19 1:30 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, May 19 3:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 19 4:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, May 19 5:30 AM British Summer Time Sunday, May 19 9:30 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, May 19 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 19 2 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, May 19 4:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, May 19 6 PM

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7?

Kyoichiro Yozakura, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7 will be broadcast on MBS and TBS channels in Japan. Following that, the episode will be available on the Disney+ platform in selected countries.

Besides Disney+, Hulu and iQIYI are the other options fans can check out to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7. Notably, Netflix also streams this anime in Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6 recap

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6, titled Bug, begins with an anonymous hacker hacking into Shion's computer to steal Taiyo Asano's private photos. The following day, Shion reveals the situation to Taiyo and Mutsumi but assures them that everything will be fine.

While walking to school, Taiyo and Mutsumi are ambushed by a girl, who introduces herself as Ayaka Kirisaki. Apparently, the red-hair protagonist's latest exploits have left a lasting impression on her mind, which is why she has fallen in love with him.

Mutsumi, who knows Ayaka, reveals she's a top-rated spy assassin, known for eliminating her targets (the ones she's infatuated with) with needles. However, Taiyo tells the girl that she's engaged to Mutsumi.

Ayaka, as seen in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6 (Image via Silver Link)

Through a few exchanges of words, it is revealed that Kyoichiro Yozakura had permitted Ayaka to take out Taiyo if she wanted. At that precise moment, an unnamed assassin appears to strike Taiyo but gets immobilized by the spy assassin's deft needle attacks.

The following day, Ayaka appears at Taiyo's school as a transfer student. She tries various means to end the protagonist's life but fails every time. Seeing no other way, the girl attacks the entire class with her "brainwashing" needles to turn them into her underlings.

Mutsumi Yozakura appears at that exact moment and admonishes the spy assassin for involving others in the matter. Suddenly, the assassin from the previous encounter ambushes to end Ayaka's life.

Taiyo and Shion playing a game together (Image via Silver Link)

However, Mutsumi quickly saves her, while Taiyo attacks the assassin using his static gun. Ayaka sees an angel in Taiyo and wonders whether it's true love.

The next half of the episode centers around Shion Yozakura inviting Taiyo to play a game with her. She reveals she can hack into the systems of her targets and turn every spy mission into a video game so that she can easily clear them.

Taiyo, who doesn't have much experience in gaming, utilizes his wits to clear two important missions. The episode ends with Taiyo Asano ending up playing games with Shion for three consecutive nights without sleep.

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7? (speculative)

Taiyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

According to the preview at the end of the latest installment, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 7 is titled Government Spies.

The episode will showcase Nanao Yozakura in an undercover operation. Interestingly, Taiyo Asano will join the hunt, unaware of the fact that it's to eliminate Nanao.

