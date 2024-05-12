Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6: Ayaka Kirisaki's confession becomes a nightmare for Taiyo

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6, titled Bug, was released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS, and other local channels in Japan. As expected from the previews, the episode introduced Ayaka Kirisaki, a spy assassin, who is infatuated with Taiyo Asano.

Besides that, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 saw Taiyo receiving a unique form of spy training from the gamer, Shion Yozakura. The latest installment delivered a fascinating blend of comedy and action, especially with Ayaka's eccentric behavior, and Shion's interesting approach to her work.

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 highlights: Ayaka Kirisaki confesses her deadly love to Taiyo Asano

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 begins with an anonymous person hacking into Shion's computer to steal Taiyo Asano's pictures. The following day, Shion informs Taiyo and Mutsumi about the same. However, she assures the boy that the hacker hasn't stolen anything sensitive.

Nevertheless, the thought of someone trying to poke into his private life makes Taiyo uncomfortable. On his way to school with Mutsumi, the red-haired protagonist suddenly comes to a halt, as several needles block his way.

Taiyo and Mutsumi, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Taiyo notices a girl chasing them, so he runs to a nearby alley with Mutsumi. However, the girl quickly dashes into the alley and confronts them. Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 then reveals the girl's name is Ayaka Kirisaki.

She confesses to Taiyo Asano that she loves him, and that's why she wants to kill him. Interestingly, Mutsumi Yozakura knows the girl. According to Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6, Ayaka Kirisaki is a spy assassin, renowned for eliminating anyone she's infatuated with.

The girl tells Taiyo that she has fallen in love with him, after seeing his exploits. In fact, there's a bounty on his name, which is why so many assassins are after him. At that precise moment, a person appears to strike Taiyo but gets immobilized by Ayaka's needles.

Ayaka, as seen in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 6 (Image via Silver Link)

On the other hand, Taiyo firmly informs the assassin girl that he's engaged to Mutsumi Yozakura. Ayaka is disappointed but cannot harm Mutsumi because of a promise she made to Kyoichiro Yozakura.

However, instead of targeting the Yozakura's leader, she has been given permission to take down Taiyo by none other than Kyoichiro. Undoubtedly, this infuriates both Mutsumi and Taiyo Asano. Following that, Ayaka leaves the scene, leaving the duo confused.

Ayaka transfers to Taiyo Asano's school

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 time-skips to a day and shows Ayaka Kirisaki transferring to Taiyo Asano's school to try and assassinate him. She uses various means to eliminate Taiyo using her special needles. However, the boy's spy training comes to the fore, as he easily dodges them.

However, the whole affair tires Taiyo out. Seeing no other way, Ayaka Kirisaki decides to play a different move. She attacks the entire class with her brainwashing needles to turn them into her minions and orders them to subjugate Taiyo.

Mutsumi, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Following that in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6, Mutsumi Yozakura appears and admonishes Ayaka for involving outsiders in the matter. At that precise moment, the assassin from the previous scene appears to eliminate Ayaka.

However, Mutsumi saves her just in the nick of time, while Taiyo fires his static gun to immobilize him. Ayaka cannot believe Mutsumi would go to a great extent to save her life. She wonders whether it's true love. As such, she becomes infatuated with Mutsumi Yozakura, except, she cannot kill her.

Shion invites Taiyo to play a game

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 switches the scene to Shion's room, where she invites Taiyo Asano to play a game with her. Mutsumi accompanies him and reveals Shion always grabs someone to play with her.

She further tells Taiyo that the intense gaming sessions can last five days straight without any sleep. Interestingly, the game that Taiyo and Shion play appears to be a simple one, where the player has to defeat Kyoichiro's look-alike monsters.

Taiyo decides to give the game a try and confronts the game's boss. A vehicle, that looks identical to Kyoichiro appears in the game.

Taiyo, Mutsumi, and Shion, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

According to the instructions, Taiyo has to withstand the vehicle. Once he clears the mission, Shion reveals a shocking truth. Apparently, the gamer Yozakura hacks into the system of his target and turns every spy mission into a game, so that she can clear them easily at home.

The vehicle that Taiyo stopped in the game actually halted a runaway train somewhere. After clearing the first game, Shion requests Taiyo to play another. With impressive tactics and unexpected anonymous help from Ayaka, the duo clears the mission.

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 ends with Taiyo Asano ending up playing games (or completing missions) with Shion Yozakura for three nights at a stretch.

