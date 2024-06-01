Black Butler season 4 episode 8: Ciel Phantomhive inches closer to unraveling the truth about Derrick Arden

Black Butler season 4 episode 8, titled His Butler, Locking Up, was released on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. The episode saw Ciel Phantomhive receive the invitation to the Midnight Tea Party, where he learned a shocking truth about Derrick Arden.

Aside from that, Black Butler season 4 episode 8 showcased Weston College's evening ceremony, with the Sapphire Owl parading on a boat. Undoubtedly, the episode brought alive the iconic moments from the manga. On this note, the episode covered the final pages of chapter 80 and the entirety of chapter 81.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Butler season 4 episode 8.

Black Butler season 4 episode 8: Ciel Phantomhive joins his Sapphire Owl teammates on the evening's boat event

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Black Butler season 4 episode 8 begins with Sebastian Michaelis carrying an injured Ciel Phantomhive. The butler asks Ciel why he played so recklessly.

The boy replies that even though he was reckless, winning alongside everyone delighted him and made him forget about his pain. Sebastian feels Ciel is truly an incorrigible boy. Later in the dormitory, the butler tends to Ciel's wounds and hands him the ball he asked him to retrieve.

While recounting the Sapphire Owl's victory, Ciel asks Sebastian about the headmaster. The butler regrettably tells him that he was unable to capture him. Ciel becomes shocked since he cannot fathom how someone could evade Sebastian.

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

He wonders who the headmaster truly is. Following that in Black Butler season 4 episode 8, the students from the Sapphire Owl House jubilantly enter Ciel's room and congratulate him. They wholeheartedly thank him for guiding the house to a miraculous victory.

One of the students even makes him wear a special hat for the boat parade. After that, they take him to the cox for the evening's boat parade event. Ciel Phantomhive wears the prestigious Cox costume, which Sebastian fixes according to his fit.

Black Butler season 4 episode 8 then shows the boy joining his teammates for the grand event. Their Prefect, Lawrence Bluewer tells them that the boat will sail from Fellow's Eyot and go down the Thames.

A scene from the evening ceremony (Image via Cloverworks)

Upon approaching Windsor Castle, they must remove their hats and salute the Queen. After that, they have to cast the flowers from the hat into the river before returning to the dock.

The boat parade becomes a majestic sight for the spectators in Black Butler season 4 episode 8, with the glowing lanterns and the fireworks. However, the event soon turns into a disaster for the champion team.

Lawrence reveals that since they never truly thought of emerging victorious, they didn't practice for the event. Black Butler season 4 episode 8 then shows Lawrence, Ciel, and others falling to the river. Nevertheless, it becomes an amusing sight for others.

Black Butler season 4 episode 8: Ciel gets invited to the Midnight Tea Party

After enjoying the evening's grand event, Ciel returns to the Sapphire Owl's dormitory, where he discovers a cup wrapped in lace lying on his bed. Black Butler season 4 episode 8 confirms that Ciel Phantomhive has been invited to the Midnight Tea Party.

The boy feels he can finally find the answers to the riddles at the tea party, like the fate of the missing students and their whereabouts. The midnight draws near as the hustle and bustle during the day becomes cloaked in silence.

As per the rules, the students are forbidden to leave their rooms at night on the fourth of June, except those invited to the Midnight Tea Party. Clayton knocks on Ciel's door, telling him it's time.

The Prefects welcome Ciel in the Midnight Tea Party (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 4 episode 8 then shows the four Prefects welcoming Ciel Phantomhive at the Midnight Tea Party. As the clock turns twelve, the boy reaches a garden, accompanied by the Prefects. He notices the headmaster sitting on the farthest side of the table.

Redmond asks Lawrence to propose a toast, but he gets interrupted by Ciel. The boy says he cannot sincerely drink the toast until he sees Derrick and his friends. He directly asks the Headmaster about their whereabouts.

Ciel cleverly tells the Prefects that when he enrolled at Weston College, Derrick and other students' parents urged him to persuade them to return home just once. However, despite trying his best, he was unable to see them.

Ciel confronts Derrick Arden (Image via Cloverworks)

Even though he learned that Derrick and others were transferred to the Violet house, they were nowhere to be seen during the arson. As such, he urges the Prefects and the Headmaster for the answers.

Suddenly, the vice principal gets up from his chair and says there's no need for him to worry because Derrick and his friends are already in the school.

Following that, he points toward a door. Black Butler season 4 episode 8 chillingly ends with Derrick Arden opening the door to arrive at the scene. He bears a content expression and says that he detects the wonderful aroma of tea.

