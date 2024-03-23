7 Spring 2024 anime sequels everyone is waiting for

Spring 2024 anime sequels are here, with numerous anime titles picking up the stories from where they left off in the previous season. The season is already off to a great start, with sequels of Black Butler, Konosuba, and Reincarnated as a Slime on the roster.

Following them in May are releases such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and many more. These are just some of the most awaited titles fans have been eagerly anticipating. This article features 7 such Spring 2024 anime sequels which will soon hit screens.

Spring 2024 anime sequels the community is hyped for

1) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4

Demon Slayer Season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Kicking off this list of most anticipated Spring 2024 anime sequels is Ufotable's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4. Called To the Hashira Training, it is set to be the calm before the storm.

Nezuko Kamado is the only Demon who is immune to sunlight - the specimen Muzan Kibutsuji wanted.

The Demon King will now do whatever he can to acquire her power as he prepares to launch the biggest attack yet. The season will follow Tanjiro receiving the training necessary to become a Hashira. Other members of the Corps. like Gyomei Himejima will appear as well.

The official release date has been set for May 12, 2024.

2) My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 (Image via Studio Bones)

Another extremely hyped release among the Spring 2024 anime sequels is My Hero Academia season 7. According to the manga, this season will cover the Star and Stripe Arc, picking up from it left off last season after introducing American Hero Star and Stripe.

Following this arc is the Final War Arc, the ultimate Hero-Villain clash. With the Final War Arc currently ongoing in the manga, it is unknown whether season 7 will cover it entirely or just a portion of it and leave the rest up to a potential season 8.

The official release date has been set for May 4, 2024.

3) Black Butler: Public School Arc

Black Butler: Public School Arc (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yana Toboso's series takes its place in the lineup of Spring 2024 anime sequels. The highly awaited Black Butler: Public School Arc will hit screens this year after a seemingly long wait. It will continue Ciel Phantomhive's story in Victorian-era London.

Set in Weston College, Great Britain's most prestigious institution and isolated from even government intervention, the arc follows the incidents that occur when certain students decide against going home.

One such student is Derrick Arden, son of Queen Victoria's cousin. Thus, Ciel Phantomhive must enroll at Weston and investigate the cause. Meanwhile, Sebastian Michaelis joins the staff as Sapphire Owl's new housemaster.

Among Spring 2024 anime sequels, the official release date for this one has been set for April 13, 2024.

4) Konosuba Season 3

Konosuba Season 3 (Image via Studio Drive)

Konosuba Season 3 is expected to be one of the more welcomed Spring 2024 anime sequels. The dysfunctional group will return once again to tickle viewers' funny bone and leave a lasting impression, as it has always done in the past. No official information has been confirmed so far, but guesses can very well be made and it is likely that season 3 will cover light novel volumes 6 and 7.

News of Kazuma's victories against the Devil King allowed him to live lavishly with the reward money. But this soon draws interest from the Crown, with Princess Iris requesting his aid in capturing the Chivalrous Thief Chris. However, a skirmish with the Devil King's army ends badly and Kazuma faces exile as he is separated from his trusted party. It is now up to him to clear his name.

The release date for this sequel has been set for April 10, 2024.

5) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Joining this list of most anticipated Spring 2024 anime sequels is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. It will pick up where the 2nd season concluded, with Rimuru defeating the Demon Lord Clayman and officially becoming the Demon. Representatives of different races will come to the "Opening of the Nation Festival" where Rimuru's new Demon Lord status will be unveiled.

Rimuru will also send a message to Hinata, leader of the Holy Knights and member of the Western Holy Church. However, the message turns out to be a falsified declaration of war, and Rimuru will be faced with a tough choice upon learning that Hinata is heading to Tempest.

Season 3 will witness Rimuru facing new challenges and question who he can and cannot trust in his attempt to make a new world where humans and demons can exist harmoniously.

The release date for this sequel has been set for April 5, 2024.

6) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 (Part 2)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Returning to screens as part of the Spring 2024 anime sequels lineup will be Rudeus Greyrat and company for the 2nd part of Season 2. Part 1 covered the 9th volume of the original light novel and now, part 2 will cover the 10th installment, i.e., the Newlyweds Arc. The trailer shows a very select group attending Rudeus and Sylphie's wedding.

For the first time in the series, fans will witness the best friends' dynamic take on a more romantic turn as they transition into a couple, which is likely to bring out new facets to the characters. Part 2 will also introduce a grown-up Norm and Aisha, who are Rudeus' siblings.

The release date has been set for April 7, 2024.

7) The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

Following a long break, The Irregular at Magic High School will return for a third season, making it another strong contender among anticipated Spring 2024 anime sequels.

This third season will follow siblings Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba as they prepare to begin their second year at First High School. The former has transferred to Magic Engineering, a new curriculum created largely due to his accomplishments in the Nine Schools Competition (Season 1).

However, their hopes for a peaceful year is short-lived as the arrival of new first-years: Izumi Saegusa, Kasumi Saegusa, and Takuma Shippou throws everything into chaos. What ensues is a plot fraught with magical politics and deception.

Among Spring 2024 anime sequels, the release date for this one has been set for April 5, 2024.

