A Condition Called Love anime reveals Spring 2024 release date and more

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the official website for the A Condition Called Love anime series officially revealed its main cast, staff, and Spring 2024 release date. The series was previously rumored to be receiving a television anime adaptation, with this latest information seemingly the first official confirmation of the series’ production.

While the original manga has something of a cult following, the A Condition Called Love anime is expected to bring the series’ general viewership to new heights. Especially considering recent new-age interest in romance shojo anime, the series is coming out at the right time to set itself up for success.

The A Condition Called Love anime is the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Megumi Morino’s original manga series of the same name. The series is still regularly serialized in Kodansha’s Desert shojo manga magazine and has been collected into 13 compilation volumes in total as of this article’s writing.

A Condition Called Love anime set to premiere in April 2024

As mentioned above, the A Condition Called Love anime series is currently slated for an April 2024 premiere, pending any further delays. However, a Spring 2024 premiere is still likely even if the series is delayed, given the initial April release window estimate. While a release window has been given, no further information on the anime’s release or streaming availability has been revealed at the time of this article’s writing.

The series will star Kana Hanazawa as Hotaru Hinase and Chiaki Kobayashi as Noi Hana (also known as Hananoi-kun). Tomoe Makino will be the director at East Fish Studio, while Hitomi Amamiya will be the series' script supervisor and writer. Akiko Sato is also designing the characters for the anime series. Additional staff members include:

Music: Yamazo

Sound Director: Fumihiko Ootera

Art Director: Yōko Nakao

Color Key Artists: Nanami Emoto, Katsumi Mochida, Yoshimi Kawakami

Compositing Director of Photography: Takuya Niwa

Editing: Kazuhiro Nii

Kodansha USA Publishing began difitally releasing the manga in English in 2020 and published the first physical compilation volume in English on January 24, 2023. The fifth volume will be released in English on November 21. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story as follows:

“Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way …”

