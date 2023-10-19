Fast & Furious star Sung Kang steps into Initial D live-action remake as a surprising addition

Following the release of Initial D's sequel anime, MF Ghost, the franchise is set to have a live-action movie directed by Fast & Furious Star Sung Kang. This will be the second live-action Initial D movie to be released, with the first one being released back in 2005 for the Asian markets.

Initial D, written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno, is a Japanese street racing manga series. It was serialized from 1995 to 2013 in Kodansha's seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Magazine. The manga series was collected into 48 tankōbon volumes, all of which together had over 55 million copies in circulation.

Fast & Furious actor set to direct new Initial D live-action movie

During a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Fast & Furious actor Sung Kang confirmed that he was set to direct a live-action adaptation of the Initial D series.

Sung Kang stated:

"Almost a Rocky or Karate Kid. A fun, big-budget movie that expresses my love affair for cars."

The actor-turned-director also said on his podcast that he had managed to contact none other than Akira Nakai of RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF (RWB) to build the iconic AE86 Corolla that will be featured in the film.

Toyota AE86 Corolla as seen in the anime (Image via Gallop, Studio Comet)

That said, further information about the film is yet to be revealed. Thus, fans may have to wait some time before the film gets officially announced. With that, fans can also expect to learn about the film's storyline.

What is Initial D about?

The story follows the life of the protagonist Takumi Fujiwara. He was least interested in the world of cars and racing as it often reminded him of his tireless task of delivering tofu for his father. The tofu delivery task would see Takumi drive along the mountain of Akina in an old Toyota AE86 and master the entire landscape. While it sounds amazing, for Takumi, it was a daily routine forced upon him.

Takumi Fujiwara as seen in the anime (Image via Gallop, Studio Comet)

One night, suddenly the infamous team of street racers Akagi Red Suns arrived in the town of Akina, wanting to challenge local street racers Akina Speed Stars in the mountain pass. Much to their disbelief, the Red Suns' #2 ace Keisuke Takahashi was overtaken by an old Toyota AE86 in the mountain pass while he was going home. Thus, the Speed Stars tracked the car to its owner, Takumi's father Bunta.

After that, a series of events saw Bunta ask his son Takumi to race for the Akina Speed Stars and defeat the Akagi Red Suns. Following his victory against the Red Suns, Takumi Fujiwara became interested in the world of racing.

