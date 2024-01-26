New Pretty Series anime confirms Spring 2024 release and more

Friday, January 26, 2024 saw a new Pretty Series anime announced for television via the official YouTube channel for the franchise, which uploaded a teaser for the series. The teaser revealed the Spring 2024 release date, main cast, main staff, and title for the anime series, which is Himitsu no AiPri and translates to Secret AiPri in English. Furthermore, a key visual was also unveiled alongside the teaser trailer.

The new Pretty Series anime revealed that it will have tie-ins to arcade games and toys, including two different machines, both of which will launch in Japanese arcades on April 4, 2024. Each of the two machines will be aimed at different areas of the fanbase, with one catering to more casual fans and the other to the series’ core fanbase.

The Pretty Series anime franchise first began with syn Sophia’s Pretty Rhythm: Mini Skirt arcade game back in 2010, inspiring four television anime series, five anime films, and a spinoff franchise. The sequel game PriPara (Prism Paradise), launched in 2014 and inspired a total of four television anime series and four anime films.

The main leads in the new Pretty Series anime are Himari Aozora and Mizuki Hoshikawa. The pair are first-year middle school students at Paradise Academy, with the story beginning as Himari, who is shy but yearns to make 10,000 friends, finds an AiPri Bracelet. This leads to her surprising debut in an AiPri performance, something she has long dreamt of.

Himari will be played by 17-year-old rookie voice actress Minori Fujidera, who won the franchise’s 10th-anniversary Next Seiyu Artist Audition in 2021 for the role. Her voice-acting debut came as Auru Omega in the last television anime for the franchise, entitled Waccha Primagi!. Sae Hiratsuki will play Himari’s close friend Mizuki, and is best known as Meiko in the Me & Roboco anime series.

Jun’ichi Fujisaku and Kentaro Yamaguchi are directing the series at OLM and Donwoo A&E studios, with Park Chi Man, Nam Sung Min, Choi Hun Cheol, and Shin Gi Chuel as chief directors. Gigaemon Ichikawa is in charge of the series scripts, with Yuki Nagano designing the characters based on the original character concepts from syn Sophia’s Yumi Nashimoto.

Satoshi Yanagawa is directing the CG, with Izumi Mori composing the music and Noriyoshi Konuma directing the sound. The anime is set to air on TV Tokyo and five of its affiliates upon the April 2024 premiere date. It is expected that additional cast members will be announced in the coming weeks and months, as the series’ release date is narrowed down and additional trailers and promotional materials are unveiled.

