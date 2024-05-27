Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan, according to the anime's official site. After airing on the local channels, the episode will be available exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu for international fans, with English subs.

In the previous episode of Mission: Yozakura Family, Taiyo Asano met Rin Fudo, the head of the Hinagiku organization. She assigned him a mission to locate a bomb planted by the corrupted mayor, Yoshimasa Kuroyuri.

While Taiyo successfully completed his task, he learned a shocking fact about his family's death. Considering how the episode ended on a tantalizing cliffhanger, fans cannot wait for Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 to be released.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 release date and time

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 will be released on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 5 pm JST in Japan, according to the anime's official site and the original release schedule.

However, due to the differences in the global simulcast timings, most fans outside Japan can stream the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 2 1:30 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, June 2 3:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 2 4:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, June 2 5:30 AM British Summer Time Sunday, June 2 9:30 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, June 2 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 2 2 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, June 2 4:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 2 6 PM

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9?

Mutsumi and Taiyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Japanese fans can watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 on MBS and TBS networks in Japan. Global fans won't have to worry as the episode will be available for streaming on Disney+ platform in selected countries.

Aside from Disney+, Hulu is an exclusive option to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 for fans residing in the USA. Interestingly, the episode can also be streamed on Netflix and iQIYI in selected regions.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 recap

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8, titled Kuroyuri Party, begins with a scene featuring an unidentified man dancing on stage in front of a massive crowd. A woman analyzes the scene in an enclosed room, with two people.

It is disclosed that the mysterious woman had assigned one of them a task, which they failed to complete. However, she doesn't lose hope because she has a backup plan in her mind with Taiyo Asano, who appears on the monitoring board.

The episode then switches the scene to a park, where Taiyo Asano accompanies Mutsumi Yozakura. The latter meets Sui, and informs Asano that they are going to the Hinagiku's headquarters.

Rin Fudo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

At the Hinagiku's HQ, Taiyo confronts the organization's leader, Rin Fudo, who happens to be Kyoichiro Yozakura's former batchmate. She's also the lady who appeared in the first scene of the episode.

Apparently, she has invited Mutsumi for their occasional tea party. At that moment, Kyoichiro barges in. He cannot stand the sight of Rin, whom he calls a gorilla, spending time with his precious sister.

A fight begins but eventually Mutsumi and Taiyo stop them. Rin is impressed by Taiyo's endurance, so she assigns him an uncover mission to expose a corrupted politician, Yoshimasa Kuroyuri or the Dancing Politican.

Kuroyuri and Taiyo, as seen in episode 8 (Image via Silver Link)

The Hinagiku's leader reveals that Kuroyuri may be planning to set off a bomb before the next general election. Since the political as well as his ace spy team knows about Hinagiku, the best way to catch the man would be to use a third party, i.e, Taiyo.

However, for this mission, Taiyo has to take the guise of a girl. After accepting the mission, the boy discovers that Kuroyuri's dance moves are the Morse codes for his spies to understand. He decodes his message and finds out the location of the bomb.

Taiyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Taiyo applies his presence of mind and successfully relocates the bomb to save several esteemed guests. Hinagiku organization takes over the situation from Asano, and Sui tells the boy to escort Kuroyuri to the HQ.

Inside the van, the man commends Taiyo for his efforts as a rookie Yozakura, especially after his family's death. Yet he laments that the boy still believes the incident was an accident. The episode ends with Kuroyuri implying that the death of Taiyo's parents wasn't an accident but a man's handiwork.

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9? (speculative)

Kuroyuri, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 has been titled The Flower Meaning of Kuroyuri (Black Lily), which is the same title as the chapter 24 of Hitsuji Gondaira's manga series.

Considering how the episode ended, fans can expect Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 to explore Kuroyuri's actual identity and his fight back. There's no doubt that Taiyo will look for the answers regarding his family's death.

However, he will confront a massive ordeal, which he has to solve first. If Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 faithfully adapts the manga, fans can expect a massive plot twist.

