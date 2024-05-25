That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57 release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57 is set to be released on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night timeslot, according to the anime's site. Following its broadcast, the episode will be globally available on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, Netflix and other platforms, depending on regions.

In the previous episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, Hinata Sakaguchi demonstrated her skills against Rimuru Tempest. Aside from them, Shion showcased her prowess as the Wicked Oni.

However, given how the episode ended on a tantalizing cliffhanger, fans cannot wait for That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57 to be released.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57 release date and time

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

According to the anime's website and the original release schedule, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57 will be released on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST.

However, due to the differences in global simulcast timings, fans who live outside Japan can watch the episode after a one-hour delay from the original broadcast time.

Here are the release dates and timings for That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, May 31 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, May 31 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, May 31 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, May 31 12:30 PM British Summer Time Friday, May 31 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, May 31 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 31 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 31 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, June 1 1 AM

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57?

Shion, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57 on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night programming block. Following that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll for fans outside Japan.

Aside from Crunchyroll, anime enthusiasts from subcontinental countries like India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and others, can stream That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

Other than these two platforms, the episode can also be watched on Aniplus TV, Netflix, CatchPlay, Bilibili Global and others, depending on the region.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 56 recap

Expand Tweet

The emperor of Lubelius, Louis, goes to Luminous Valentine to inform her about Hinata confronting Rimuru Tempest. He fears that the Seven Days Clergies are somehow behind the entire situation.

Gunther reprimands the emperor for disturbing Luminous over trivial matters, but the Goddess tells them to follow her. Meanwhile, the episode switches to the battlefield, where Team Reborn overwhelms the Crusaders.

Interestingly, Shion joins the battle and orders the Paladins to either give up or die. Renard remains undeterred by Shion's words. He orders his crusaders to uplift a Holy barrier around the "monster."

Shion introduces herself in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

On the other side, Rimuru Tempest confronts Hinata Sakaguchi. After a few exchanges of words, they get an inkling about the miscommunication. Nevertheless, the duo decides to clash swords.

Hinata's subordinates hold the forte against Rimuru's executives, while the duo engages in a fierce battle. The episode shifts the focus back to Shion, who tells Renard and Garde that she's a Wicked Oni, a being higher than a normal Oni.

She once again orders them to surrender, but the Crusaders and the Paladins don't listen. As such, Shion tells them to come at her using their most powerful attack. If she survives, they will have to give up.

Rimuru vs. Hinata in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Even though Garde fires his most potent fire elemental attack, Shion cuts through it with ease. She even breaks the Holy Barrier with her sword. Later, Renard observes Hinata's battle against Rimuru and realizes the Clergy's words were a lie and that he should have come to Jura Tempest.

Meanwhile, Hinata Sakaguchi demonstrates the powers of the blade that the Seven Days Clergy had given to her. Although Rimuru finds it difficult to parry the girl's attacks, he eventually learns a future sight ability to see through Hinata's moves.

Eventually, Hinata Sakaguchi proposes to end the battle with one final strike. She uses her most powerful move, Meltslash, on Rimuru Tempest, but the Slime survives the attack. Hinata laughs because she knew that his opponent would dodge it.

Hinata takes the attack to save Rimuru (Image via 8Bit)

However, at that moment, the Holy Church leader notices an interference from her blade, lying on the ground. She realizes the dirty ploy of the Seven Days Clergy.

The blade targets Rimuru, but Hinata jumps forward to save the slime. The episode ends with the blade's magic skewering Hinata Sakaguchi.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Considering how the episode ended, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 57 will likely show Hinata Sakaguchi's status. There's no doubt that she will live, especially with Rimuru Tempest there.

The Slime may use advanced healing magic to aid Hinata. On the other hand, Renard may disclose his conversation with the Seven Days Clergy to Hinata and others. That could potentially resolve the conflict between the Jura Tempest and the Lubelius to some extent.

Also read: