That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56 release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56 will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television, according to the anime's website. After airing on the local Japanese networks, the English-subtitled episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Muse Asia and other platforms.

The previous episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime saw Hinata and her team arrive at the Rimuru's nation. They were mesmerized to see how the Demon Lord influenced a country, where humans and monsters could co-exist.

Meanwhile, the Seven Days Clergy instigated Renard to attack Rimuru Tempest. However, Shion's Team Reborn parried the Crusaders' attacks and sensed victory. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56 release date and time

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56 will follow the original release schedule and be released on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11 pm JST, according to the anime's site.

However, due to the differences in global simulcast timings, fans outside Japan can catch the episode after a one-hour delay from the original broadcast time.

The release date and timings for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56 is here as follows:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, May 24 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, May 24 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, May 24 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, May 24 12:30 PM British Summer Time Friday, May 24 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, May 24 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 24 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 24 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, May 25 1 AM

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56?

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Japanese audiences can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56 on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night programming slot, while anime enthusiasts outside Japan can catch the same episode on Crunchyroll, along with many other titles from the Spring 2024 session.

Other than Crunchyroll, fans belonging to subcontinental countries can stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56 for free on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel. Notably, Netflix, Aniplus TV, CatchPlay and Bilbili Global, are other options fans can try to watch the episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55 recap

Episode 55, titled Holy and Demonic Clash, starts with Rimuru Tempest reminiscing about his first battle against Hinata. He wonders what the Wester Holy Church's leader will do next. Elsewhere, the episode shows Hinata camping in the Jura Forest with her subordinates.

A flashback scene explains how her comrades caught up to her and decided to help her on her quest. The next moment, they reach the Jura Tempest's neighboring kingdom, Blumund. Hinata observes how the kingdom has prospered under the influence of Rimuru Tempest.

There's also a ramen shop, which Hinata figures a direct influence from the new Demon Lord. After enjoying a sumptuous meal, they arrive at the Great Jura Forest and finds out how the nation accommodates a peaceful co-existence of humans and monsters.

Hinata and her comrades, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Elsewhere, Soei reports to Rimuru about that Hinata Sakaguchi will reach the nation within the evening. They discuss their plans, and the slime gears up to meet her. Meanwhile, the Seven Days Clergy meet Renard and implore him to take down Rimuru Tempest.

They lie to him that the slime must have brainwashed Hinata through a spell, so only by eliminating the him he can free her from his control. Interestingly, Renard falls into their trickery. He marches his troops toward the Jura Tempest but gets ambushed by Shion's special squad, the Team Reborn.

Rimuru and Hinata faces off (Image via 8Bit)

Following that, Seoi informs Rimuru about the battle. Unaware about the real situation behind the scenes, the slime concludes that Hinata Sakaguchi has chosen to battle.

The Western Holy Church's leader figures the same when he goes to the battlefield and sees Rimuru Tempest. The episode ends with Hinata Sakaguchi and Rimuru Tempest finally confronting each other.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56? (speculative)

Preview images for episode 56 (Image via 8bit)

Given how the latest installment ended, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56 will likely show Hinata Sakaguchi discussing the matters with Rimuru Tempest. She wants some answers, like why the slime invited her for a duel.

Additionally, Rimuru wants a similar answer, as to why Hinata vigilantly approached the nation. Both parties are oblivious to the Seven Days Clergy's politics in the background. As such, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 56 may showcase intense action scenes between Rimuru and Hinata.

