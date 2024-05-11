That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55 release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55 is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television, according to the anime's site. Following its broadcast on local networks, the episode will be globally available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime saw Rimuru Tempest hold an emergency meeting with his officials to discuss their plan of action regarding Hinata's threat.

Besides that, the episode revealed the identity of a mole in Hinata's party, as well as the Rozzo family's involvement in the entire conflict. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55 release date and time

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55 will be released on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 11 pm JST, according to the anime's site and original release schedule.

However, due to the differences in the simulcast timings, fans can globally watch the episode after a one-hour delay from the broadcast time.

Here are the release dates and timings for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, May 17 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, May 17 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, May 17 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, May 17 12:30 PM British Summer Time Friday, May 17 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, May 17 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 17 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 17 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, May 18 1 AM

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55?

Shuna, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Japanese fans can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55 on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night time slot. On the other hand, anime lovers outside Japan can stream the episode on the Crunchyroll platform, along with other Spring 2024 titles.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from selected subcontinental countries, such as India, can stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55 for free on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel. Additionally, the episode can be watched on Aniplus TV, Netflix, Bilibili Global, and other platforms in selected countries.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54 recap

Episode 55, titled Approaching Threat, kicks off with Rimuru Tempest holding an urgent meeting with Diablo, Benimaru, and others to discuss the current situation.

Soei informs him that thirty thousand Temple Knights from the neighboring countries have gathered in Falmuth to eliminate the demon who killed the Archbishop, Reyhiem.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 highlights

Diablo apologizes to Rimuru for sending Reyhiem as their envoy, but the slime assures him saying he can rectify his mistakes. Later, Shuna tells Rimuru that he should seek advice from Adalmann, the former priest of Lubelius.

Rimuru's meeting, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

The undead priest arrives at Jura Tempest and recounts the Western Holy Church's history, including how the Papacy formed the Temple Knights and Master Rooks. Additionally, he warns the slime to be wary of Lubelius' Ten Great Saints, who are considered the Enlightened ones.

After Adalmann leaves, Rimuru Tempest devises various policies ahead of his confrontation with Hinata. The Great Sage notifies him that there's still a chance for a peaceful resolution. As such, Rimuru decides to talk things through with Hinata.

Did That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime fall off with season 3?

Meanwhile, he tells his friends to maintain the battle, without eliminating any Paladins or losing anyone from his side. However, if push comes to shove, he orders them to annihilate them without a second thought.

Granville and Mariabel, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Elsewhere, the Rozzo family's head, Granville, welcomes an Eastern Merchant, Damrada. The episode further reveals that Grenda from Hinata's party is a mole. Granville and Damrada discuss their plans to ensure the conflict between Falmuth and Jura Tempest remains.

While the Eastern Merchant gains money out of this, the Rozzo family gains political strength. If everything goes according to their plan, the new king, Edward, would remain in debt to the Rozzo family. The episode ends with Mariabel, the granddaughter of Granville, toasting the family's success.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55? (speculative)

Hinata, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Given how the latest installment ended, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55 will likely switch the perspective to Hinata Sakaguchi, and show her current whereabouts.

Additionally, the episode may show the Seven Days Clergies influencing the Great Saints to go against Hinata's orders. On the other hand, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 55 may finally show Rimuru confronting Hinata.

