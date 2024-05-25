My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 is scheduled to release on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST and 5:30 AM EDT. The anime will premiere initially on networks like Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its affiliates. After its television broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming both locally and internationally.

The previous episode witnessed the Hero side's plan to reverse Aoyama's betrayal by using him to locate All For One. Mei Hatsume made an appearance after a while, unveiling her work on U.A.'s defenses. Determined to fight back, Class 1-A began to prepare themselves for oncoming war with the Villains.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5: Release Date & Time

As per the anime's official website, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 will be released on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 05:30 PM JST.

However, fans should note that while the episode will be simulcast worldwide, the release times may vary depending on viewers' locations.

Given that Crunchyroll will be delaying the international release of the anime episode by about an hour despite the simulcast streaming, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 will be available at the following:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

02:30 am

Saturday June 1, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

05:30 am

Saturday June 1, 2024 British Summer Time

09:30 am

Saturday June 1, 2024 Central European Standard Time

10:30 am

Saturday June 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time

03:00 pm

Saturday June 1, 2024 Philippine Standard Time

05:30 pm Saturday June 1, 2024 Japanese Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday June 1, 2024 Australian Central Standard Time

07:00 pm

Saturday June 1, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 will first premiere on Japanese networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its 29 affiliates nationwide. Subsequently, the episode will be available for viewing on various local streaming platforms.

These platforms include Hulu, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, Disney+, and more. For fans located elsewhere around the world, the anime episode will drop on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 recap

The episode begins with Class 1-A almost immediately forgiving Yuga Aoyama. They accepted him as their own, understanding their inability to gauge what he was going through due to All For One's (AFO) manipulation. The young Heroes refused to abandon their friend, vowing to stand beside him henceforth.

Clad in a hospital gown and an eye patch, Shouta Aizawa makes his season 7 appearance. He had concocted a plan, which he revealed to everyone present, barring the Aoyama family. The timeframe stated for the plan's execution was 1 week, following which the authorities took the family away.

Back at the dorm, a determined Class 1-A decides to train harder and prepare themselves. Meanwhile, Deku and Tenya head to get custume changes done, where they run into Mei Hatsume. She had been busy powering up the U.A. Barrier, aware of the Heroes being in a pinch and thus looking for alternative means to lend a hand.

At the U.A. entrance, Class 1-A had gathered, headed by Mount Lady to search for and dispatch any remaining villains from the recent battle. Meanwhile, in the Kansai Region, Fatgum, Nejire Chan, Suneater and Ryukyu were on clean-up duty.

Elsewhere, the authorities had gathered at the Central Hospital to finalize plans. Wild Wild Pussycats' Ragdoll makes an appearance, ready to aid in any way possible. Put forth by All Might, the main objective was to separate AFO and Tomura Shigaraki, while also endeavoring to crush the League of Villains.

The scene then shifts to Aizawa having a word with Aoyama, attempting to understand the boy's thought process. Aizawa urges the latter to fight back, refusing to let him die of guilt. He promised the boy that he wasn't alone and wouldn't be left behind at any cost.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5: What to expect?

Episode 4 covered chapters 338 to 340. My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 will then likely adapt the next 3 to 4 chapters, i.e., chapter 341 to chapters 343/344. This will glimpse the Villain side of things, with a quick look at Toga Himiko, Dabi and Spinner and begin setting the stage for the Mutant Revolution.

Once more back at the U.A., the young Heroes are deployed at the various stations as they prepare for the oncoming attack. For My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5, Studio Bones might also include the bit where Aoyama explains AFO's plan to Deku, with the Villain himself making an appearance to kick off a battle with the green-haired boy.

