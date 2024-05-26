Black Butler Season 4 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler Season 4 episode 8 will be released on June 1, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. This anime's English dubbed version was announced by Crunchyroll on April 26, 2024. Currently, only the first five episodes of the series are available in the dubbed version.

Episode 7 mainly focused on the last cricket match between the Blue and the Green House. Although Sebastian tried to pursue the headmaster of the academy, he was unable to find him. The upcoming episode will focus on the aftermath of the Cricket Tournament while revealing the existence of Derrick Arden.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Black Butler season 4.

Black Butler Season 4 episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Black Butler Season 4 episode 8 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Saturday, June 1, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. The anime will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Crunchyroll, shortly after its premiere. The release timings for different zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am, Saturday, June 1 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am, Saturday, June 1 British Summer Time 3:30 pm, Saturday, June 1 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, June 1 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm, Saturday, June 1 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Saturday, June 1 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am, Sunday, June 2

Where to watch Black Butler season 4 episode 8?

Black Butler Season 4 episode 8 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. The episode will also be available with English subtitles in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Oceania, and India on Crunchyroll for streaming. Apart from Crunchyroll, the current episodes can be streamed on Bilbili in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

Black Butler Season 4 Episode 7 recap

Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian as shown in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

In Black Butler season 4 episode 7, the Sapphire Owl House faces the Green Lion House in a cricket match without Sebastian's assistance. Ciel Phantomhive steps up despite their failed orchestrated trick. Meanwhile, Sebastian searches for Weston College's Headmaster to uncover the mystery of the missing students but finds the man elusively moving around.

Back on the field, Ciel's deceptive deliveries trouble the Green Lion batsmen. A flashback reveals Sebastian advising Ciel to invite Lau, whose presence distracts the opponents. This tactic works, leading to the downfall of several Green Lion batters, including their captain, Herman Greenhill.

Black Butler season 4: Sebastian as shown in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

In the Sapphire Owl's second innings, Lawrence Bluewer employs a defensive strategy advised by Ciel, helping them post a competitive total. Ciel's clever tactics continue to trouble the Green Lion batters, despite criticism from the crowd. Ultimately, Ciel's quick thinking secures a decisive run-out, leading Sapphire Owl to victory. The episode ends with their jubilant celebration.

Black Butler season 4 episode 8: What to expect? (Speculative)

Black Butler season 4: All the prefects as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 4 episode 8 will mainly focus on the aftermath of the Cricket Tournament and progressing the missing students storyline. Although Derrick Arden has been a prominent name throughout the arc, he has yet to make an appearance in the anime, and this will be addressed in the upcoming episodes.

