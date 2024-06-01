My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST and 5:30 AM EDT. The anime will premiere initially on networks like Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its affiliates. After its television broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming both locally and internationally.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6: Release Date and Time

Uraraka and Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

As per the anime's official website, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 will be released on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 05:30 PM JST.

Trending

However, fans should note that while the episode is simulcast worldwide, the release times may vary depending on viewers' locations.

Given that Crunchyroll will delay the international release of the anime episode by about an hour despite the simulcast streaming, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 will be available at the following times:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

02:30 am

Saturday June 1, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

05:30 am

Saturday June 1, 2024 British Summer Time

09:30 am

Saturday June 1, 2024 Central European Standard Time

10:30 am

Saturday June 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time

03:00 pm

Saturday June 1, 2024 Philippine Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday June 1, 2024 Japanese Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday June 1, 2024 Australian Central Standard Time

07:00 pm

Saturday June 1, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 will first premiere on Japanese networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its 29 affiliates nationwide. Subsequently, the episode will be available for viewing on various local streaming platforms.

These platforms include Hulu, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, Disney+, and more. For fans located elsewhere around the world, the anime episode will drop on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 recap

Toga Himiko (Image via Studio Bones)

Titled "Let You Down", the episode begins with Toga Himiko visiting the house she lived in, recalling the unfortunate memories associated with it. She was ostracized and shunned because of her appearance and Quirk. As she leaves, she encounters Dabi who asks her if she is prepared for the "end of this pathetic world".

They were going to use Twice's blood to keep the sad parade marching. Back at All For One's (AFO) cave/hideout, Shigaraki was overcoming the Doomsday Theory Quirk. Close by, Skeptic appeals to Spinner that his appearance in public had roused the Heteromorphs to gather their forces. Now, the fire needed only lighting, i.e., Spinner initiating Re-Destro's plan.

At the U.A. Evacuee Residental, sleeper agents planted by AFO received instructions to move. The aim - disallow Midoriya from returning to his stronghold. Back at the U.A. Dorms, All Might informs the students that the final plans are ready. The next morning, the Evacuee Residental was informed of Shigaraki's potential threat and the enforcement of martial law.

Izuku Midoriya bids his mother farewell (Image via Studio Bones)

As planned, the U.A. Heroes bid farewell to their families and headed out to a new headquarters. With everyone settling in, Midoriya and Uraraka finally could talk. The former began by thanking Uraraka for her rousing speech, which helped him back into U.A.

The topic then switched, with Uraraka recounting her encounter with Toga. She realized she knew nothing about her and sought to understand her. Midoriya responds with his interaction with Shigaraki, telling her about the little boy he saw and wanted to save despite everything.

Once more to AFO's hideout, there was a certain Quirk he wanted to exploit. He speaks with someone on a phone call who addresses him as "uncle". Plans were seemingly in motion. Midoriya had arrived to meet Aoyama.

Yuga Aoyama (Image via Studio Bones)

He wanted to have a word with the green-haired boy. He wanted to reveal AFO's big scheme. As Aoyama explained, Japan's condition was going from bad to worse. Villains worldwide were rising. With all the confusion and panic, each country would look only to their safety.

It was this chaos that AFO wanted to leverage. He wanted to become this lost world's savior, or rather, the Demon Lord. With tears in his eyes, Aoyama had betrayed his comrades once more as AFO appeared. But it was not so - it was an act to draw out AFO, who summoned his league of villains, ready for battle.

The Heroes had come prepared too. Catching AFO by surprise, Kurogiri's portal formed, and from it emerged heroes like Endeavor, Mirko, Fat Gum, and others. Another battle was on the horizon.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6: What to expect?

The Heroes ready for battle (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5, covered chapters 341 to 343. It showcased how the seeds of the upcoming events have been planted. The Mutant Revolution was slowly brewing behind the scenes. AFO's plans have already been set in motion, to isolate Deku and steal his Quirk. However, a clever play by the Heroes lured out the Villain group.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 should cover chapters 344 to 346, providing insight into this masterstroke by the heroes. The much-loved Hitoshi Shinso will appear, switching back to the battle at hand. This My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 fight promises to be an intense one, kicking off the series' most-awaited arc.

Related links: