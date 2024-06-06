My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers: Shinso replaces Aoyama as a new character is introduced

The alleged My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers were supposed to reveal the U.A. students' fates after the battle against Shigaraki and All For One. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga revealed the third-year students' graduation and Class 1A's promotion to Class 2A.

The previous chapter revealed the war's aftermath as the reconstruction was in full swing, with foreign heroes arriving to help. As for Deku and Bakugo, both had lost something important. Deku was soon set to lose OFA entirely, while Bakugo was yet to recover from his arm injuries. Nevertheless, the manga did not end there as it saw the students returning to the U.A. High School.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers: Class 1A students get promoted

Nejire and Tamaki as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

According to the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Out-of-season."

The chapter begins with the graduation ceremony for the former third-year students as Tamaki and Nejire receive their diplomas. Several male students were sad that Nejire was leaving the school. As for Present Mic, he took on the role of the DJ as he wanted to liven up the graduation ceremony in the absence of cherry blossoms. This is because, as per My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers, it was already June in the story.

Right after, the alleged spoilers saw Tamaki asking Nejire about her injuries. In response, Nejire reveals that it was all thanks to Mirio Togata as he looked after them in the flying U.A.

Mirio Togata as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers then reveal how Nezu played a key role in the reconstruction project. Given his presence worldwide, he was negotiating with other countries to deal with the aftermath of the war.

Present Mic then thanked Mawata Fuwa for the students' speech and then called upon Mirio Togata, the graduates' representative. The audience was expecting Mirio to open with a joke, however, to everyone's surprise, he made a very formal introduction.

Mirio's speech narrated the heroes' current situation. They had lost a lot during the war and were trying to turn "negatives" into "zero." However, despite everyone's efforts in the war, they still hadn't reached "zero" post-war. Upon analyzing that, Mirio realized that their goal should be to create a world of "positives" and not "zeroes" in which everyone could smile together. With that, he remembered Sir Nighteye. Right after, Mirio ended his speech with a joke.

Yuga Aoyama as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers then switched to the temporary Class 2A as Class 1A was promoted with Shoto Aizawa retaining his position as homeroom teacher. Sero was concerned about Katsuki Bakugo, however, Bakugo revealed that he had been cleared by the doctor to attend classes as long as he kept quiet.

Right after, My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers saw Aizawa asking Yuga Aoyama to enter the classroom as he announced his departure from the U.A. High School. While Tsukauchi had cleared him to attend U.A., given that he joined the school at AFO's request, he did not feel it was right for him to stay at the school or even go to the third-year graduation ceremony.

Thus, to atone for his sins, he chose to walk the path of heroism from scratch and promised to one day stand beside his friends as a hero. He even cried while smiling and handed Deku a cheese. Just as the students were moved by his decision, Aoyama began shooting lasers as he had a surprise for them. Hitoshi Shinso was set to join Class 2A instead of him. Seeing that his friends seemed excited by Shinso's arrival, Aoyama felt left out and fired the lasers again.

Hitoshi Shinso as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Aoyama's lasers make Hagakure visible. This was the first time Mineta had seen her as he addressed her as a goddess amongst them. However, Aizawa choked him with his weapon before he could say something inappropriate. Right after, new third-year student Mawata Fuwa arrived in the class to inform them that they would be joining the third-year students in going around the country to help with the reconstruction under her leadership.

Fuwa then left the class as she envied Class 2A for not having to go through Aizawa's expulsion prank. While that was scary, it made her understand why she wanted to become a hero.

After school, the students were excited about the new first-year students arriving the next day. Amidst all the excitement, Deku went to talk to Uraraka, however, she interrupted him, addressing Deku's hair that was partly shaved due to his surgery. With that, she hoped that it would soon grow back.

Even Tokoyami had a "new hairstyle" as his hair had become very frizzy. While it was unintentional, Tokoyami himself liked it. My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers then switched to a panel of Uraraka smiling and Deku looking sad. Right after, the spoilers cut to a mysterious, panting man walking through a destroyed street. Unfortunately, not much has been revealed about the mystery character.

Deku asked Shoto Todoroki if he was going to Aoyama's farewell party. Shoto says yes as long as it was not the same day. Deku looked worried but Shoto reassured him that he would be okay. As Shoto stepped in the opposite direction, My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers switched to Endeavor in a wheelchair as he faced a giant device.

Lastly, according to My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers, the manga series will be going on a break for two weeks, following the chapter's official release.

