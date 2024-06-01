Did My Hero Academia manga end with chapter 424? Explained 

My Hero Academia manga chapter 424 is set to be officially released on Monday, June 3, 2024. However, days before its official release, the spoilers and raw scans from the manga chapter were leaked online. With that, fans learned that the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 424 will be an epilogue. Does this mean that My Hero Academia manga will end with chapter 424?

The manga's previous chapter saw Deku land a punch on All For One with some help from Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki. After that, Deku and Shigaraki defeated All For One within the vestige world. With that, both Tomura Shigaraki and All For One perished.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Will My Hero Academia manga end after chapter 424?

Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki Tomura as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

No, My Hero Academia manga will not end after chapter 424. As revealed by the alleged spoilers, the upcoming chapter 424 will be titled 'Epilogue,' however, it will not be the manga's final chapter as the same has yet to be stated by the manga series.

Trending

Normally, a manga series announces its final chapter about five chapters before its release, hence fans need not worry about a possible sudden conclusion to the story until its publishing company Shueisha announces the same through the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Expand Tweet

The same can be confirmed by manga creator Kohei Horikoshi's comment in the upcoming week's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue. The manga creator knew it was conventional for any Shonen manga story to have a short end after the major battle. However, as per Horikoshi, My Hero Academia wasn't the type of manga that could immediately end after the fighting was done.

Hence, the manga creator informed fans that he would keep the manga running for a little while until he reached his desired ending. With that in mind, after the battle, Kohei Horikoshi wanted to focus on the story's title, 'My Hero Academia.'

U.A, High School as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

This meant that the upcoming story would focus on Deku and his friends' journey through the remainder of their lives in the U.A. High School.

What to expect from My Hero Academia manga in the future?

Not many Shonen manga series have gone this route, so it is tough to say what will happen in the story later. However, one can predict that the manga will likely show the remainder of Class 1A's journey in the U.A. High School.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Such a development will likely explain how Izuku Midoriya will become a hero despite having no quirks. Will he rely on support gadgets or physical prowess? Additionally, the manga could depict Bakugo's struggle at rehab as he tries to recover his arms' mobility.

The previous chapter also gave fans a glimpse of Ochako Uraraka and Shoto Todoroki, allowing the manga to explore their respective storylines.

Related Links