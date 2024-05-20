My Hero Academia chapter 424: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 424 is set to release on Monday, June 3, 2023 at 12AM JST, according to the series’ official page on the MANGA Plus platform. Following the apparent deaths of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki both, fans are nervous that Izuku “Deku” Midoriya will be left both without his Quirk and without the victory he gave it up to achieve.

However, fans will be left guessing for quite some time with verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 424 unavailable. Likewise, recent anti-manga piracy activity within Japan has cast doubts on the futures of spoiler processes for both mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s original series and others in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Thanks to MANGA Plus, though, fans have a confirmed release date and time for the coming issue, as well as a free way to support the official release by using the platform.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 release date and time

Deku has seemingly failed to save Tenko Shimura heading into My Hero Academia chapter 424 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 424 is currently slated for an official release date and time of Monday, June 3, 2023 at 12 am JST. Exact local date and time will differ in each time zone as a result. Chapter 424 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, June 3, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Monday, June 3, 2024

My Hero Academia chapter 424 where to read

Deku also appears to have lost One For All heading into My Hero Academia chapter 424 (Image via BONES)

As mentioned above, chapter 424 will be available to read for free on the MANGA Plus platform (both website and app) in most countries and territories worldwide.

Additional means of reading include Viz Media’s website, as well as Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Fans can also buy the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 424 once officially released.

My Hero Academia chapter 423 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 423 began with Deku’s punch connecting with All For One, who realized that all the heroes’ killing intent masked his Danger Sense Quirk’s perception.

Likewise, he didn’t realize that Tomura’s body had stopped regenerating during the fight. A scene of All Might warning Deku about his body not being ready to receive One For All appeared, while Deku told All For One that he’s facing the combined power of all nine users.

Tomura’s body began crumbling, but All For One forcibly held it together via some Quirks. He began ranting about achieving his dream before saying he’ll make Deku his new vessel and start again.

Deku prepared another punch, while Shirakumo/Kurogiri apologized to Present Mic and Aizawa. He then created a portal in between Deku and All For One in the effort to protect Shigaraki, whose body All For One was controlling.

However, Bakugo then appeared, telling Deku not to let him surpass him as he set up an opening for Deku’s punch. Deku called All For One a lonely man, as he spoke with Yoichi inside his vestige world.

Tomura and the other users of One For All then attacked him, with Deku and Shigaraki’s punches connecting. The issue ended with Deku and Shigaraki briefly speaking before it’s revealed Shigaraki’s body has crumbled into dust, seemingly confirming his death.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 what to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 424 is titled Epilogue and as indicated in the previous chapter, the next chapter would definitely see the post-war situation. As speculated by the majority of the fandom, Horikoshi could feature a timeskip and show the post-war conditions, but nothing can be said until the official chapter's release.

Moreover, the next chapter could also showcase the feelings of every hero at the outcome of the final war, especially Midoriya, who might regret that he wasn't able to save Shigaraki. With Horikoshi's latest statement indicating that the series would not end after the final war, how many chapters will My Hero Academia continue for until the author puts his pen down on the series?

