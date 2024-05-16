My Hero Academia: Does Tomura Shigaraki die in chapter 423? Explored

My Hero Academia chapter 423 is set to be released on May 20, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have already been released, showing Tomura Shigaraki's death. According to the alleged chapter 423 spoilers, the upcoming chapter focuses on Deku pushing toward TomurAFO to try and finish him for good. The spoilers also depict the return of all the vestiges of One for All and Shigaraki from the depths of darkness to help Deku beat absolute evil.

As per the alleged spoilers, the chapter will likely end with Shigaraki and Deku's reunion. The former asks Deku to tell Spinner that he fought to destroy everything until the end. After saying this, the villain's body will likely turn to dust, indicating that one of the series' major antagonists has finally died.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 423.

Does Tomura Shigaraki die in My Hero Academia chapter 423?

Tomura Shigaraki, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

With Shigaraki saying his final words before turning to dust, as per chapter 423's alleged spoilers, he is dead. However, it is not confirmed what the next part of the series will cover as My Hero Academia hasn't announced a date for its climax chapter.

This is a tradition in the manga industry. Before an author puts pen to paper on a series, a final chapter is announced, which this manga hasn't, so it is unknown whether the villain could return in the future.

All for One, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to My Hero Academia chapter 423's alleged spoilers, the chapter commenced with All for One realizing that all of his quirks (stolen ones) were not working properly, due to which Deku easily snuck on him. On the other hand, the villain's mental state was getting worse by the passing moment, as he kept remembering the death of his brother, the first vestige of One for All, Yoichi.

All for One was worried about his survival, so he considered transferring the All for One quirk to another body. He jumped towards Deku to transfer AFO but was blocked by Shirakuma (Kurogiri), who demanded that the villain return Shigaraki's body as his friends were waiting for him.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, Bakugo appeared and pushed Deku towards the villain. With a last punch, Deku transferred the last embers of One for All into TomurAFO's body, freeing Shigaraki and all the One for All vestiges. As per the alleged spoilers, Shigaraki joined Deku in beating All for One as the vestige disappeared.

Shigaraki, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

With the demise of the true evil, Shigaraki requested Deku to tell Spinner that the villain continued to destroy everything until the very end. Deku replied that he only destroyed what was needed for the best of the world. After this, Shigaraki's weak body crumbled and turned to dust as the rain finally stopped on the battlefield.

As per chapter 423's alleged spoilers, Tomura Shigaraki is dead, as his body crumbled right before Deku. But with the series still away from its possible climax, nothing can be said about whether the manga will see Shigaraki's return.

