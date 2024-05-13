My Hero Academia chapter 423: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 423 is set to be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 AM JST in Japan. The manga series has returned after its Golden Week break and will release a chapter next week. My Hero Academia manga is available on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's services.

The manga's previous chapter saw Izuku Midoriya running toward All For One to fight him using the embers of the One For All quirk. But given that Deku was already weak, his friends protected him, preventing him from wasting his energy. The manga's end saw Deku landing a punch on AFO.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 423 release date and time

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, My Hero Academia chapter 423 will be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 AM JST in Japan.

However, due to the manga's simulpub release, the manga chapter will be available on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the majority of countries.

The upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 423 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday May 19 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday May 19

British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday May 19

Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday May 19

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday May 19

Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday May 19

Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday May 20

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday May 20

Where to read My Hero Academia chapter 423?

Yaoyorozu and Kaminari as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 423 will be available on the VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. All the platforms, except for MANGA Plus's application allow fans to only read the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga for free. Fans can use the Shonen Jump application to read other chapters as well, however, that requires one to subscribe to its premium membership.

As for the MANGA Plus application, it allows fans to read all the manga chapters for free. That said, only the first three and latest three chapters can be read repeatedly for free. Other chapters require a premium membership.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 Recap

Hagakure as seen in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 422, titled Izuku Midoriya Rising saw Deku running toward All For One in an attempt to fight him. However, AFO did everything in his capability to stop Deku before he could reach him. Unfortunately for the villain, Deku received help from his friends and fellow heroes.

This left AFO confused about what made Deku different from All Might. Moments later, AFO realized that the very reason that Deku was weak was what made him different, as his friends felt compelled to help him despite being injured themselves.

The manga then saw a few more of Deku's friends helping him, soon after which he reached AFO and landed a punch.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 423?

AFO and Deku as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 423 will most likely see the fight between Deku and AFO finally begin. While Deku has given up his One For All quirk, he plans to fight with its remaining embers.

As fans would remember, even All Might fought AFO with the embers of his quirk. However, after his battle, the former No.1 Hero lost his quirk entirely. Hence, given how weak Deku was after his fight against Shigaraki Tomura, his fight against AFO could end up as a race against time.

