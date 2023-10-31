Viz ruins My Hero Academia chapter 405's most important Bakugo moment with a terrible translation

My Hero Academia chapter 405 was officially released on Monday, October 30. The manga showcased one of Bakugo's biggest moments, as he returned from his injury and prepared to fight All For One. However, this intense moment was ruined after Viz Media failed to capture the moment due to terrible translation work.

The previous chapter saw Bakugo team up with Deku to launch himself toward All Might and All For One. While people all around the world started to believe that All Might was going to die, Bakugo did not give up. In fact, he eventually blew away All For One's arms and rescued All Might.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Viz ruins My Hero Academia chapter 405 with poor translations

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 405 (Image via Shueisha)

At the end of My Hero Academia chapter 405, Bakugo attacks All for One, declaring himself as the villain's final boss fight. This scene was arguably one of Bakugo's biggest moments. However, Viz Media's translations managed to ruin the scene through poor execution, as noted by fans.

The unofficial sources of the manga, which are the fan-translated versions, saw Katsuki Bakugo say:

"I'm the guy who steps in...when that nerd can't handle it all on his own."

This line clearly depicts what Bakugo wanted to express. Given that Deku's hands were full due to his fight against Tomura Shigaraki, he was unable to fight All For One. Hence, Bakugo had decided to step in, as he believed himself to be tough enough to defeat All For One.

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 405 (Image via Shueisha)

However, for some reason, the Viz English translation managed to ruin his dialogue. The translation, as revealed by the manga, was done by Caleb Cook, and it saw Bakugo say:

"One For All couldn't keep you in the ground...but we'll finish the job - and then some!!"

The official translation is very confusing as the original dialogue in the manga did not see Bakugo even mention the One For All quirk. At one point, it can be assumed that the translation refers to Deku as One For All, given that he possesses the same.

However, this does not make much sense, as the very next line says that "we'll finish the job." One can only assume that with "we," Bakugo may have been referring to himself and Deku.

Deku and Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 405 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans believe that the line was confusing in any scenario, as it would mean that the "One For All" mentioned could then only be referring to the quirk or All Might. That said, as mentioned above, neither was referred to by Bakugo in the original version of the manga, leaving fans confused.

The only conclusion for the scenario could be that the translator must have made a mistake while translating the dialogue. However, given his nine years of experience working for companies like Viz Media, Yen Press, Seven Seas, Udon Entertainment, and Square Enix Books, this blip could have very well been avoided.

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 405 (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, one should not forget that the manga was also lettered by John Hunt, which means that, despite a minimum set of two eyes having gone through the manga chapter, Viz Media published the same online.

The only conclusion to this could either be a massively overlooked blunder by the company or a mistaken executive decision. With that said, fans may have to wait to see whether Viz Media changes the translation in the coming days.

