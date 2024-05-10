My Hero Academia chapter names: Origin and Rising chapters, explained

As any fan would know, certain My Hero Academia chapters are tagged with either 'Origin' or 'Rising' in their titles. These chapters often end up being crucial to the manga's storyline. So, what is the significance of the 'Origin' and 'Rising' words tagged with the My Hero Academia chapter titles?

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a once quirkless boy who was granted the One For All quirk from his idol and former No. 1 hero All Might. Unfortunately, the reemergence of the villain All For One forces Midoriya to learn the ropes quickly to become the new symbol of hope.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

What do the 'Origin' and 'Rising' My Hero Academia chapters signify?

Momo Yaoyorozu, as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Both the 'Origin' and 'Rising' My Hero Academia chapter titles are significant. The 'Origin' chapters are used to title those My Hero Academia chapters that reveal the origin story of certain characters. These chapters are not meant to reveal how the characters came to be but what made them choose their path as heroes or villains.

Four characters received 'Origin' My Hero Academia chapters: Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shigaraki Tomura. However, unlike others, Shigaraki Tomura received three 'Origin' chapters.

Shoto Todoroki, as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

The 'Rising' chapter titles signify the My Hero Academia chapters that see a certain character rise to a new level by accepting their flaws or weaknesses and doing their best to counter them. "Rising" signifies a character stepping up to the plate when the situation requires it.

Four characters, Momo Yaoyorozu, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and Izuku Midoriya, received the 'Rising' My Hero Academia chapters.

My Hero Academia Origin trio

Katsuki, Shoto, Deku as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

As one can observe, the characters from the Class 1A trio, Midoriya, Shoto, and Katsuki, received their respective 'Origin' My Hero Academia chapters.

Izuku Midoriya's 'Origin' chapter was the series's first chapter. It saw Deku rescuing his friend Katsuki Bakugo from a villain. This development saw the No. 1 Hero, All Might, noticing Deku and choosing him as his successor.

Katsuki Bakugo, as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Shoto Todoroki's 'Origin' chapter was chapter 39 during the Sports Festival. Shoto had always refused to use the quirk he received from his father. However, his 'Origin' chapter saw him finally accept the quirk as his own.

Lastly, Katsuko Bakugo's 'Origin' chapter was chapter 62 during the final exams. Bakugo and Deku were meant to fight All Might together. However, Bakugo remained adamant that he would rather lose than team up with Deku. Fortunately, Deku reminded Bakugo of his past and dreams of being a hero. This development saw the two heroes team up against All Might.

Why does Tomura Shigaraki have three 'Origin' chapters?

Kotaro Shimura, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Shigaraki Tomura has three 'Origin' chapters because two are for his previous identity, Tenko Shimura, and the other is for his new identity, Tomura Shigaraki. Unlike other characters' 'Origin' chapters, Tenko Shimura's story was a bit long. Hence, it took two chapters to depict it - 235 and 236. These chapters were followed by Shigaraki Tomura's 'Origin' chapter, listed as chapter 237.

Tenko Shimura was the grandson of Nana Shimura, the seventh One For All user. However, as she had to fight All For One, she abandoned her son Kotaro. This abandonment left Kotaro with hatred for heroes, which he projected toward his son.

He had made a rule in the Shimura household stating that no one was to talk about heroes. Hence, whenever Tenko, his son, would play "hero" or mention the same, his father would reprimand him.

Shigaraki Tomura, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Up until then, Tenko was unaware that his grandmother was a hero. Hence, his older sister Hana informed Tenko about this through a photograph in their father's study room. This infuriated Kotaro, who soon punished his son. This incident left Tenko with hatred toward his family. Subsequently, his emotions triggered his quirk Decay to activate. Soon after, Tenko ended up killing his entire family.

After Tenko was left with no one to look after him, he was adopted by All For One. He gave Tenko his new identity as Shigaraki Tomura and allowed him to use his quirk as he pleased. With that, Tenko Shimura became Shigaraki Tomura and began his time as a villain.

