My Hero Academia chapter 422 finally confirms Ochako Uraraka's current status

My Hero Academia chapter 422 is officially set to release on Monday, May 13, 2024. However, days before its release, the alleged spoilers from the chapter were leaked online. Fortunately for fans, the latest alleged spoilers confirm Ochako Uraraka's current status.

As fans know, Ochako Uraraka was gravely injured after her fight against Himiko Toga. Hence, fans have been worried sick about her condition. Fortunately, fans did not have to wait for long since the last update about her status, as the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers saw Ochako make another appearance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 422: Is Ochako Uraraka alive?

Himiko Toga and Ochako Uraraka as seen in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed by the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers, Ochako Uraraka is alive. As fans would know, Ochako was fatally stabbed in the stomach by Himiko Toga during their fight. This stab incurred major blood loss. Despite that, Ochako held out during her fight and only passed out much later.

Later, in My Hero Academia chapter 416, the manga gave us another update on Ochako. A news helicopter that had been watching the fight unfold landed on the ground to transport hero Uravity (Ochako Uraraka) to the Central Hospital to get some urgent treatment.

The news reporter as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

The news reporter was quite worried about Ochako as she was in bad shape. Thus, she suspected that Ochako might not recover from her condition. With that, the manga saw Ochako strapped inside the news helicopter as it ascended, hoping to transport Uravity to the hospital in time.

This chapter was released on March 10, 2024. Since then, the manga entirely focused on Deku's fight against Shigaraki Tomura, leaving Ochako's status completely up to people's perception.

Fortunately, the leak of the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers finally revealed Ochako's current status. The manga raw scans showed Ochako Uraraka in the helicopter with Pixie Bob as she opened her eyes and whispered, "You can do it..."

With that, Ochako wished to cheer Deku for the fight against All For One. Unfortunately, she was quite weakened after her fight against Himiko Toga, forcing her only to whisper her words of encouragement. My Hero Academia chapter 422 will officially be released on Monday, May 13, 2024. Hence, fans can witness the scene in its entirety on its release day.

Ochako Uraraka, as seen in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, as confirmed by the latest spoilers, Ochako Uraraka is alive. While fans would want to see the character back in action during the final war, her current condition warrants her to rest and recover. Hence, fans can expect to see her away from the battlefield at the Central Hospital. If there is a chance for the hero to make a return, the manga might give us an update soon.

If not, with such developments, fans may have seen the last of Ochako Uraraka in the final arc of the My Hero Academia manga. However, fans can hope to see her in the story's epilogue. Nevertheless, it should take some time before the manga series enters its epilogue stage.

