My Hero Academia chapter 416: Ochako can still contribute to the plot (and Horikoshi must not waste that opportunity)

With the release of My Hero Academia chapter 416, the manga series explored some of the events that were taking place behind the scenes of the fight between Deku and Shigaraki Tomura. During this, the manga updated fans on Ochako Uraraka's status.

According to the manga, Ochako was heavily injured and needed urgent medical help. Her condition was described to be so bad that there was a possibility that she might not survive. Despite her condition, fans were certain that Ochako would survive. This is because there is reason to believe that she might still have another moment where she contributes to the main plot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 416: Ochako might have another huge moment

My Hero Academia chapter 416 saw the manga switch to Gunga where one reporter got hold of Ochako and took her away to give her urgent medical assistance. As per the reporter, Ochako's chances of survival seemed bleak. Soon after, the manga focused on Hawks, who thought back to the time Ochako spoke up for Deku.

Considering how the fight between Deku and Shigaraki is touted to be the final fight of the manga, there was still quite some time before the manga could have given an update on the other characters. The mere fact that the manga gave fans an update on Ochako's condition this early could either mean that the fight is close to its end or Ochako Uraraka might have another moment to shine in the manga.

Ochako as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 416 (Image via Shueisha)

Given that the reporter was taking Ochako away from Gunga to some place for medical assistance, there is a good chance that Ochako would be taken to the hospital part of the U.A. academy. If that were to happen, there is a good chance that Ochako would be saved from her grave injuries.

There is also the small possibility that the manga saw Eri stay back at the shelter so she could help Ochako survive her ordeal. While Eri had not accumulated enough energy to completely heal someone, she could end up having some form of awakening that could help her keep Ochako away from the danger zone.

Hawks as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 416 (Image via Shueisha)

A major reason why fans should hope for an Ochako scene in the future is because manga creator Kohei Horikoshi hinted at it back in 2021. He slipped out how Hawks and Ochako were going to serve as the "light of hope" for readers. The fact that Hawks thought back to Ochako's speech in My Hero Academia chapter 416 could also be a hint at the same.

Thus, fans can hope for Ochako to get healed soon, following which, she could have another moment where her words reach people. While for now, it is difficult to predict what the moment will feature, there is a chance that it might have something to do with the villains and their circumstances.

Ochako as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 416 (Image via Shueisha)

Unlike the previous generation of heroes which viewed the world as White and Black, the new generation has noticeably been more aware of the grey area. The end of My Hero Academia chapter 416 adds to this as the manga does not progress towards Deku defeating Shigaraki but understanding him.

Thus, there remains a chance that Deku will reach out to Tenko Shimura. This could be followed by some aggravation by the general public. That's when Ochako could play her part. Even if such a plot does not manifest, if manga creator Kohei Horikoshi does want to paint Ochako as a "light of hope," he cannot waste that opportunity.

