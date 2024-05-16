My Hero Academia chapter 423 spoilers: Bakugo helps Deku reach Shigaraki as AFO is finally defeated

My Hero Academia chapter 423 spoilers were supposed to reveal the aftermath of Deku's punch on All For One. Needless to say, the spoilers from the upcoming manga chapter did not disappoint as it set up All For One in a fight against One For All.

The previous chapter saw Deku trying to reach All For One to fight him. But AFO was wary of Deku and tried to stop him using different quirks. Fortunately, Deku's friends blocked the attacks for him, sparing Deku from using any remaining energy from One For All. Moments later, Deku landed a punch on AFO.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 423 spoilers: Tomura admits to being a crying child

Yoichi as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

According to the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 423 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled 'One For All vs. All For One.' The spoilers begin with AFO as he found it weird that his regeneration was ineffective. Moreover, each hero's hostility made his Danger Sense confused, hiding Deku's presence. This is why Deku managed to land his punch on him.

This proved that All For One was exhausted as his mental state had never been worse, especially due to Yoichi's "death." Around the same time, My Hero Academia chapter 423 spoilers saw Deku remembering the time All Might told him that One For All could explode a weak body. With Deku having transferred the quirk to Shigaraki, AFO's body starts crumbling.

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

The heroes are led to think that the fight is over, however, AFO uses various quirks to keep himself together as he refuses to die before fulfilling his dream. All he needed to do was, transfer All For One quirk to Midoriya or someone else, like he did with Shigaraki Tomura. My Hero Academia chapter 423 spoilers then saw AFO approaching Deku, but he is interrupted by Kurogiri.

Shirakumo wanted to protect Shigaraki Tomura, hence, he created a portal between Deku and AFO. He went to AFO and asked him to give back Shigaraki as his friends were waiting for him. Just as Kurogiri started disappearing, Katsuki Bakugo propelled Deku with his explosions toward AFO. Bakugo was supposed to be in the hospital but Shoto helped him reach the battlefield by creating an ice ramp.

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Bakugo cheered on Deku to finish AFO. As for Deku, he was adamant about never forgiving the villain but he believed that he wasn't an incomprehensible monster or a demon lord as deep down, he was just a very lonely man.

My Hero Academia chapter 423 spoilers then switched to the vestige world as AFO could be seen speaking to a flame that represented Yoichi. The last punch Midoriya landed on AFO transferred the final ember of OFA, i.e., the fragments of Yoichi itself. However, AFO no longer cared about the quirk and wanted to see Yoichi's face.

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

In response, Yoichi apologizes to AFO for not taking his brother in the right direction. However, with Midoriya set to attack AFO, the hero was set to allow the two brothers to finally rest. AFO started shouting, stating that he would not have that. Instead, he wanted his brother Yoichi by his side.

However, Yoichi believed that it was finally time for his brother to pay for his crimes. Right after, My Hero Academia chapter 423 spoilers saw all the OFA vestiges and Shigaraki coming out of the shadows as Deku and Tomura together began punching AFO's vestige. Right as the vestige disappeared, Deku and Tomura's hands touched.

Tomura conveyed to Deku that he was certain of being swallowed by AFO. That's when Nana Shimura's vestige connected with him, preventing him from disappearing. With AFO's vestige disappearing, technically Shigaraki got back his body but he could not destroy anything as he was just a crying boy.

During Shigaraki's final moments, Deku told him that he not only continued fighting because he couldn't forgive Tomura but also because he wanted to stop him. Right after, Tomura asked Deku to tell Spinner that he fought to destroy until the very end. Deku says that Tomura managed to destroy what he really needed to.

After that, My Hero Academia chapter 423 spoilers switched back to the real world as Shigaraki's body crumbled and turned to dust. With that, the rain finally stopped and the sun began shining on the battlefield.

