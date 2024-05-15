Horikoshi is yet to unravel a key mystery before My Hero Academia ends, and he may have forgotten

With the latest developments in the My Hero Academia manga, it is becoming increasingly evident that the series will soon end. While manga creator Kohei Horikoshi is doing everything in his power to give fans a satisfactory ending, there is one key mystery the manga creator has yet to unravel to fans.

While it has been around 10 years since the manga series began serialization, the manga creator has yet to reveal details about the protagonist Izuku Midoriya's father, Hisashi Midoriya. Given that the manga series is reaching its end, fans have started worrying if the manga creator has forgotten to unravel the key mystery.

My Hero Academia: Has Kohei Horikoshi forgotten about Deku's father?

During San Diego Comic-Con 2018, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi said that Deku's father will be revealed in the future. VIZ's official X account noted the same.

However, to this day, My Hero Academia manga has only revealed that Izuku's father is named Hisashi, he works overseas and has a fire quirk factor. Other than that, the manga has not revealed anything about the character.

Since manga creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed his intention to reveal Deku's father, Hisashi, in 2018, it can be assumed that after nearly six years, the My Hero Academia manga creator may have forgotten to reveal the key mystery.

This realization has rattled fans as they wish to remind the manga creator that he needs to reveal Deku's father before the series ends.

How fans reacted to the possibility of Horikoshi forgetting Deku's father

Fans found the possibility of Horikoshi not revealing Deku's father till the end hilarious, as they had devised several theories and speculations about the character. Hence, if the manga were to completely ignore the character's existence, it would be like mocking fans' efforts in creating the said theories.

"It’d be the biggest troll if hori just straight up didn’t mention deku’s dad ever again. especially with all of the theories and speculation," one fan said.

Other fans began deducing the identity of Deku's father. One fan said that One Piece's Roronoa Zoro was Deku's father. According to them, the character might have lost his way and entered the My Hero Academia universe, where he possibly met Inko Midoriya.

"Maybe Zoro got lost one day to bnha and meet Deku's mom," another fan said.

Other fans theorized that All For One could be Deku's father. This was a very popular theory within the manga's fanbase. Considering that AFO gave Shigaraki his Decay quirk, there was a chance that the villain was also linked to Deku's past.

"You know what would be insane is if it came down to it and his dad was actually all for one this whole entire time," another added.

Some fans speculated that Deku's father may have already been revealed in the manga series. It is just that the character must have never spoken when he made his appearance.

"Maybe he already revealed it & just didn't say anything," one fan said.

With this theory in mind, one fan believes that Deku's father might be America's President. This is because the character was seen shouting an order to his subordinate; however, his face was never shown in the manga. Thus, the fan believes that Horikoshi may want to hide the identity of Deku's father till the end.

"the president is deku's father," another fan speculated.

