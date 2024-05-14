My Hero Academia: Horikoshi is the best at titles, and no other modern mangaka comes close

As any Shonen manga fans must know, My Hero Academia manga is one of the greatest series to be serialized under Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump manga. The series only recently joined the 100 Million Sales Club, joining the likes of One Piece, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, Naruto, and Bleach.

While My Hero Academia manga has a lot of competition with the manga mentioned above over sales, there is one thing that the series trumps others at, i.e., chapter titles. Manga creator Kohei Horikoshi is unmatched when it comes to creating chapter titles, as no manga creator comes close to his series.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga and author's opinion.

How is My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi best at chapter titles?

Deku punching AFO in Izuku Midoriya Rising (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in My Hero Academia manga, unlike other series, the hero-themed Shonen series has different subsets of titles. These include the chapter title subsets like 'Origin' and 'Rising.'

These title subsets have huge significance as they convey to fans the chapter's impact on the manga series. The titles also reveal how the story within the chapter is set to impact a particular character.

Katsuki Bakugo Rising in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

For example, the manga chapter titled 'Katsuki Bakugo Rising' signifies that the manga chapter is about the series' deuteragonist. However, that's not all. The 'Rising' part of the title denotes that the character is set to go through a huge change within the chapter, having to do a lot with their beliefs and courage.

However, Kohei Horikoshi does not just stop at that. The manga creator goes a step further with his mastery of chapter titles through their placement. While the titles of manga chapters are mostly placed at the start, Kohei Horikoshi goes out of his way to place the chapter title at the end for impact.

Shoto Todoroki as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

While fans of movies and anime must have seen titles being placed at the end of the story, such a practice is quite uncommon when it comes to manga. However, Kohei Horikoshi does not mind doing the uncommon as long as he can make an impact that will leave a lasting effect on fans.

If one compares manga creator Kohei Horikoshi to his competition, it can be said that he is miles ahead of them when it comes to chapter titles. Black Clover manga creator Yuki Tabata can only be described as average regarding chapter titles. While his manga chapters leave an impact, the titles are often forgettable.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, it can be said that manga creator Gege Akutami has yet to make an impact through his manga chapter titles. This is evident from his uninspired chapter titles. While initially, the manga creator titled his manga chapters uniquely, as time passed by, they became lazy with it.

Some of his chapter titles include 'The Shibuya Incident, Part 53,' 'Hidden Inventory, Part 11,' and 'Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 13.' Even One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda has often been caught lacking with his chapter titles, especially the one titled 'Portgas D. Ace Dies.' With this, it can be considered that manga creator Kohei Horikoshi is the best when it comes to manga chapter titles.

